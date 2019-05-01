OPEN FORUM: Homeless in Dallas, in Winter

Share this article:

By ESTHER RAMOS

Again. Yes again. It was August, and I was concerned for myself being homeless again in Dallas over another winter. I was strung out and hungry and tired and homeless with no prospects of doing better or being better. Having been homeless off-and-on in winter, and at that moment, homeless in summer, I knew how to do this, but I determined to draw a line in the sand.

Two years prior, I was married, had a home and was content; until it fell apart after the crib death of my son. With no family, no religion, no help and no hope, I left in winter, because I could no longer stay. Too many things were wrong at once.

This was one of the times I left with no shoes. That’s a whole other problem. That was 1982.

By the end of summer 1984 I had to gather myself. No agency or organization or religion was out there to save me from fate. No “homeless’ project would suddenly build me a place to be. I got myself into a fix so I had to dig myself out.

In the newspaper I saw an ad: “we need HELP”. I bummed a quarter to call them, and city bus money to go there. I walked up in a tee shirt, torn-off jeans shorts, and no shoes, onto a manicured lawn, walked up to the door, and gathered enough sobriety to make them believe I could be and do whatever they needed as a live-in housekeeper and bedridden patient care-giver. No training. No credentials. Nothing on the outside that would make them pick me, but they did. And I learned to do care by giving care.

After a year she passed away and we buried her. I moved on. I found another client who needed stroke care, adding to my knowledge base.

From there I came here, and I now have more shoes than any five people need, and will never be homeless in Dallas in winter again.

This week, in the news, the concern for homelessness is fashionable again. Whatever shall we do for them?

I say do nothing. I am the proof that life is hard no matter who you are. And those homeless poor who decide they want to do better, will figure out how to do better. None of them are more high or more drunk than I was.