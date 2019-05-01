OPEN FORUM: The same ol’ Yucca song-and-dance

Share this article:

By CHUCK MUTH

On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto-Reid (D-NV) issued a breathless, self-serving statement related to a bill introduced by Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) to complete the study of Yucca Mountain as a potential site for the nation’s nuclear waste repositor.

“Nevadans have spoken: We don’t want nuclear waste dumped in our backyards. … This half-hatched proposal to trample on Nevada’s rights and revive Yucca Mountain poses a danger to families living in neighboring communities, as scientists have already confirmed Yucca Mountain is unsafe and unfit for nuclear waste storage.”

There is so much wrong with this statement that it’s hard to know where to begin.

1.) As Arnold Knightly, Public Information Officer for Nye County – where Yucca Mountain is located – pointed out in a tweet, “Nevadans haven’t spoken, just politicians. Nevadans have never been asked.”

2.) Nuclear waste won’t be “dumped in our backyards.” It’ll be stored deep inside a remote mountain an hour-and-a-half away from Las Vegas – where, by the way, we once tested nuclear bombs.

3.) Technically, while the land is inside Nevada’s borders, it’s federal land. As such, our “rights” in this regard are not exactly cut-and-dried.

4.) The “neighboring communities” in Nye County SUPPORT Yucca Mountain. The project will bring lots of high-paying jobs and economic development to this very rural area.

5.) Scientists have NOT universally confirmed that Yucca Mountain is unsafe and unfit. That’s what the licensing study that Democrats are stone-walling by refusing to fund it is supposed to determine.

If Cortez-Masto-Reid is so sure Yucca Mountain will be found unsuitable, why is she so afraid to allow the completion of the study by SCIENTISTS and other experts?

The fact is, Cortez-Masto-Reid is doing nothing but spewing out political scare-mongering like almost every other knee-jerk, Chicken Little politician in the state who plays politics with this issue.

Now consider this…

If someone asks if they can park their boat in your driveway, you’d probably say no. But if they offered to pay you handsomely to park their boat in your driveway, you might well come to a different decision.

Right?

Well, according to an article in Thursday’s Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Barrasso bill would “Provide Nevada and local stakeholders with federal benefits for being the host state for the repository.”

Hmmmm.

Shouldn’t we at least hear what the offer is before rejecting it out of hand? Wouldn’t that be the smart, responsible thing to do?

Show…me…the…money!

Politicians like Cortez-Masto-Reid have been beating the same anti-Yucca drum and singing the same “Hell, no” hymn for decades now. It’s gotten old. We’re tired of it.

Let’s at least sit down and play let’s make a deal. If it’s not good enough, we walk. If it is, we talk.

Come on, Congress. Make us an offer we can’t refuse.

Chuck Muth is president of CitizenOutreach.org and publisher of NevadaNewsandViews.com. He blogs at MuthsTruths.com.