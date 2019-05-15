FROM THE EDITOR’S DESK: Receiving a little help from our friends!

Last week, the Progress experienced a bit of an uncomfortable crisis. It regarded nothing less than the coverage of the top news item of the week: the beloved May Day dance festival at Grant Bowler Elementary School.

Due to tragic circumstances beyond anyone’s control, the very able and reliable journalist who was assigned to cover May Day was, at the last minute, unable to submit her materials on the event. So going into the weekend, and with a relentless Monday press deadline approaching, we were faced with the reality of having nothing to print on this important community event.

Of course, getting the news story was not too difficult to arrange. After all, the basic narrative of the May Day dance is similar, year to year. It is familiar territory. A frequent Progress contributor, Jenna Rhude was already in attendance at the event with her own children. She graciously agreed to step in and write the story. I express deep appreciation to her for quickly taking on that unexpected task and running with it. Her coverage was excellent, as usual; even more so for being an impromptu effort.

But the problem of getting good photos was a harder nut to crack. With a story like May Day, the photos are THE THING. An article is needed, of course; but it is really the photos of local kids that tell the story.

Ms. Rhude had attended the event without any idea that she would be covering it for the paper. She submitted a handful of photos that she had casually taken from her vantage point in the audience. They were fine for sharing among friends and family. But they proved problematic in the setting of a newspaper print layout. To make a long story short, we suddenly faced a dearth of May Day photos for our pages.

Early on Monday morning last week, in some desperation, I reached out to a couple of moms in the community who I thought might have a few May Day photos to share. In doing so, I didn’t dare to hope for much. But I was surprised at the immediate and overwhelming response. These kind ladies sent me what they had in their phones and cameras right away. But even more importantly, they sent out an immediately plea far and wide – via text messaging, social media and email – that the Progress was in trouble and needed May Day photos.

Within minutes, our fortunes had changed. We went from a complete drought of photos to suddenly drinking out of a fire hose. Before the morning was out, I had looked at more than 200 May Day photos sent from people all across the community. And they were still coming in!

Now I had a new problem. It was no longer an issue of having no May Day photos. Rather my dilemma was in choosing just a handful, out of so many images, that I would have space to publish. It was hard. But it was a MUCH better problem to have!

I have long believed that the mark of true success for a community newspaper is how well it reflects its community. In Moapa Valley, that means the newspaper must bask in small town things, showcase regular local folks, and give its readers an outlet and a voice. For many years now this has been held up as our guiding principle at the Progress. But I have rarely ever seen it all come together so well, in such a neat little package, as occurred in last week’s experience.

I’d like to express great appreciation to all those who jumped into action so quickly and came to our rescue on this. That was a story all on its own; and one that sums up the remarkable sense of good-neighborliness and compassion that defines this community.

Specifically we would thank Torrey Jones, Tiffany Solorio, Jessica Steen, Deanna Dotson, Amber Steen, Charlie Melvin, Esther Lee, Megan Harry, Amy Warburton, Brooke DeVoge, Dallas Johnson, Tami Clove, Stephanie Bunker, Shawn Hudgell, Cami Jones, Becky Kelly, Jenn Marshall, Kristi Dalley, Keshia Phillipenas and Emily Reid.

I should also say that there were more people who texted photos to me via cell phone, for whom I did not have contact information in my phone. I’m afraid in all of the confusion of the deadline, I was not able to identify everyone. To those I may have missed here, I apologize. Thank you!

In any case, thanks to all of these, and many more in the community who help out every week in making, and keeping, the Progress alive as “Your Hometown Newspaper.” It is a great privilege for us to serve and cover this wonderful little community.

Thanks all, for reading the Progress!