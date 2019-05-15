Handing Over The Reigns: Q&A with New, Old Student Body Presidents

Share this article:

By GABRIELLE SHIOZAWA

Moapa Valley Progress

Gabrielle Shiozawa: Gannon, what have been your favorite perks of being Student Body President?

Gannon Hanevold: Being Student Body President has given me the opportunity to meet so many people I never knew before. I’ve been able to hopefully be a sign of positivity around campus. It’s been amazing to try and spark the idea of unity, one person at a time.

Shiozawa: Jacob, what are you looking forward to doing as Student Body President next year?

Leavitt: Next year is going to be a lot of fun! I’m looking forward to working with the great student council we will have, and I’m excited to see what great new ideas we will have for Moapa Valley.

Shiozawa: Gannon, what have been your favorite memories this year as president?

Hanevold: I always love at a dance when we’re able to unite for a few hours and all cliques go out the window. That’s really what it’s all about. Even though most of us are terrible dancers, we make it work!

Shiozawa: Jacob, what are some of your plans for StuCo? What would you like to accomplish?

Leavitt: One of my goals next year is to keep the student section alive at all sporting events. These past couple of years, we have been trying to have an amazing student section. This year, I feel like it was one of our best! So, I would like to keep that going.

Shiozawa: Gannon, what advice do you have to Jacob, for other future presidents, and for Student Council members going forward?

Hanevold: Delegate. Delegate. Delegate. You can’t shoulder all the weight on your own. It’s simply impossible. I’ve learned this year how important it is to trust your peers. I’m lucky I’ve had such a great student council behind me.

Shiozawa: Jacob, what has Gannon done as Student Body President that you hope to emulate?

Leavitt: Gannon has done a lot and has done an amazing job as Student Body President. One thing that I would like to emulate that he did was being able to get work done. He was always there helping Donna, our advisor, and he was always there to set up dances or assembly rehearsals. Whatever it was, he was willing to help.

Shiozawa: Gannon, what are your parting words to MVHS?

Hanevold: When you look around the halls, we’re all so similar and all here with and for each other in the end. Recognize that. Spread love to your fellow Pirates. We’re so lucky to be a part of this valley and everything it has to offer.

Shiozawa: Any other thoughts, Jacob? How do you feel about being the new Student Body President?

Leavitt: I’m excited for this up-and-coming year! We are going to have a lot of good memories. Go Pirates!