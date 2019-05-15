Mesquite Rotary Holds Muddy Fundraiser

By MADISON JULIEN

Moapa Valley Progress

The 6th Annual Mudd Volleyball Tournament sponsored by the Mesquit Rotary Club was held on Saturday, May 11. The Tournament was held in the dirt field next to the Eureka Resort. A huge mud pit had been created where the competition was to be played. Each team competed in the tournament while knee deep in mud and water.

The purpose of the event was to raise money for the Beaver Dam High School Beautification Project.

According to event co-chair Linda Gault, a total of 22 teams signed up to play in the tournament this year.

Gault said that she had a lot of help pulling the event together.

“The Eureka lets us use their area,” she explained. “And Reliance Connects dug pits.”

Many businesses and local city members put teams together to come out and support the fundraiser.

“We played last year and it was pretty fun,” said participant Kezney Crompton. “It’s just fun to come out and have a good time.”

The Beaver Dam Interact Club also had a team. Interact Club member Curtis Garlick said the best part of it all was to “give service to the community.”

The event began with the annual three-game tournament between the Mesquite police and fire departments.This tournament was to win a traveling trophy and gain the title of ‘Studs In the Mud.’ Everyone gathered around to watch as the Mesquite Police Department won two out of the three matches.

Linda Gault presented the Police Department with the trophy.

“We participate in as much community events as we can,” said Officer Ryan Hughes. “It’s important for us to be involved outside of work and show people we are just regular people too.”

The Mesquite Fire Department cooked hamburgers and hotdogs for everyone. So after the match, many people lined up for lunch.

The overall turnout for this fundraiser was considered a success.