MVHS Class of 2019 Senior Spotlights (May 15, 2019)

Share this article:

By CHARLENE PAUL

Moapa Valley Progress

Born and raised in Las Vegas, Italia Brachamontes came to Moapa Valley in her freshman year of high school.

“This is such a close community,” she said. “It really feels like I have been here much longer.”

Italia is the oldest child in her family and has three brothers and two sisters. She knew her parents wanted to relocate their family, but didn’t know how quickly it would happen.

“I was in Mexico visiting relatives when my parents found our house in Moapa,” she explained. “As soon as we moved in, I felt welcome. Someone took the time to take me on a tour and introduce me to the high school.”

This soccer season, Italia was part of the Moapa Valley High School girls’ soccer team.

“We beat Virgin Valley for the first time in a very long time,” she said. “I kicked the penalty goal. It was a good feeling.”

After high school, Italia plans to attend CSN in Las Vegas where she will major in dental hygiene. But she won’t stop there. She has her sights set on becoming an orthodontist.

“I had to have orthodontic treatment, and it is so expensive,” she said. “I would like to figure out how to make it more affordable. I also want to teach others about dental and oral hygiene.”

Italia said that high school has gone much more quickly than she thought it would. But she is ready to conquer the world.

“I want it to slow down, though!” she said. “I have a few last things to get ready. But I am ready to start a new chapter.”

To say that Hannah Leavitt wasn’t too excited about starting school some twelve years ago would be a gross understatement.

“She was determined that she wasn’t going to be there,” Ken Paul, former Ute V. Perkins Elementary School Principal remembered. “But I was just as determined that she would. Eventually, she decided it wasn’t so bad.”

Hannah said that she loves spending time with her family.

“Being with my family is the best,” she said. “There are a lot of us when we all get together. We have a lot of fun.”

An avid outdoorswoman, Hannah bagged a 4 x 5 deer this past fall.

She also works with her Silver Lab, Bell.

“When I got her, I wanted to work with her so she could certify with AKC,” Hannah explained. “She is only three-years-old and is already a Master Hunter for AKC. My dad is taking her to Nationals this summer.”

After graduation, Hannah plans to spend six weeks working in Skagway, Alaska. She will then come home for a week before heading off to Germany for a three week visit with Luise Fischer, her family’s foreign exchange student.

After her travels, she plans to move to Cedar City to attend Southern Utah University where she will major in psychology.

“I want to be a PTSD therapist,” she said.

Hannah may have had a rough start with school, but she is about to graduate from Moapa Valley High School and she is a young woman with a plan and a huge heart.

“I want people to know that being kind is way more important than being popular,” she said.