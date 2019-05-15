New Business Makes Biking Affordable

By NICK YAMASHITA

Moapa Valley Progress

A few residents of Moapa Valley were able to experience perfect weather while riding on bike trails just to the north of Logandale.

A new local business called Bike Access offered a “Bike Day” on Saturday morning. Attendees could come and ride one of a whole fleet of brand new rental bikes for free. The event was staged at the Republic Services recycling pick up area on Waterline Road just to the north of Logandale.

Bike Access is a locally-owned company that rents out bicycles.In business since February, the company is owned by two local couples: Don and Reagan Whipple with Dustin and Lauren Nelson. The partnership started the company due to the rising prices of bicycling as a hobby.

According to Whipple, bicycles can cost as much as $6000. He said it’s been a bit of a rough ride to get the company going but it has been worth it.

About three years ago, Don started planning to host trail rides through the hills in that area. Now they have approval from BLM for over 12 trails that have been marked. In fact, these bicycle trails are now listed on an app called Trailforks that maps trails throughout the country.

The highlight of the event was the opportunity for attendees to ride a remarkable vehicle known as an E-Bike. E-Bikes are regular bicycles equipped with a battery-powered “assist” that comes as the rider pedals. When cyclists push on the pedals a small motor gives them a boost. This allows them to cruise up hills and over rough terrain without getting worn out.

The E-Bike is still like a conventional bike both in feel and appearance. And it still gives a good workout to the rider.

All attendees who experienced riding this bicycle were impressed while gliding across the desert on it.

Market research claims that the E-Bike is a piece of transportation equipment that is here to stay. From 2016 to 2017 E-Bike sales increased by 91 percent. And it shows no sign of slowing down.

However, these bikes and other necessary equipment can be a bit pricey. This has resulted in bicycling becoming unbelievably expensive hobby.

Both the Whipples and Nelsons talked about the benefits of bicycling, from health to how it helps their kids. It is especially valuable in getting kids outside and away from computers, social media and the negativity of such things, they said.

The two families have been biking for years along with other local families.

Currently, Bike Access has over 20 bicycles for rent, all top quality equipment. Besides bikes they also rent out helmets, racks for transportation and more.

The company makes sure that each bike they rent out is in tip-top shape. They also offer repair instruction for bicycles.

Rentals are available for $10-$40 per day each depending on the types and models rented.

Both Don Whipple and Dustin Nelson stated that they wanted to make bicycling more affordable and help people get out and enjoy the area where they live. They look forward to serving the valley and help the tourism field as well.

Additional information about the company is available at www.bikeaccess.bike.