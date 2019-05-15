Sharing Love For Our Moapa Valley Moms: MVHS Students, Moms, Share Mother’s Day Sentiments

By TRUE JARREL

Moapa Valley Progress

The tight-knit community of Moapa Valley High School makes it pretty easy to be closely acquainted with most of our classmates and teachers. In the classroom and on the playing field, we spend a lot of time with our Pirate faculty and friends. Many teachers and staff members have their own kids walking the hallways of MVHS and taking their classes. Now, with Mother’s Day in the review mirror, it’s as good a time as any to reflect on our school’s mothers and their relationship with their kids.

Ranae Huerta, a security monitor at the school, is one of these mothers. Her son, Adrian Huerta, gladly shared some of his thoughts on what he loves about his mom and what it is like to have her work at MVHS.

“My mom is serious but has a soft spot for her favorite people. She’s fair and hardworking and cares about everyone,” said Huerta, a junior. “I love having my mom at the school. Whenever I need help with anything, she’s there! It’s just cool having a parent here to help [me].”

Huerta teased that his mother also “acts like a second grade teacher,” in that she keeps up on his grades and makes “sure you know when you’ve messed up.”

As for Mother’s Day traditions in the Huerta household, Adrian said, “I usually get my mom a card! And throughout the day we cook breakfast, lunch, and dinner for her, so she doesn’t have to do anything that day.”

As for how she feels about her kids, Ranae Huerta commented, “I love my kids, and I love Mother’s Day! I get pampered by my whole family, even my mom and dad, too!”

Huerta added that one of the perks of working at MVHS is that she is “able to keep an eye on my kids at school.” She dislikes, however, that she is always there “for teachers to come up and ask me about why they have a bad grade in their class!”

Sophomore Kyra Larsen also offered some thoughts on her mom, Heather Larsen, who works as the school’s banker. Kyra describes her mother as “headstrong.”

“When she’s right, she’s right, and no one can tell her she’s wrong!” said Larsen.

Larsen shared a favorite memory with her mom: “When I was in fifth grade, my mom took me to see The Lion King musical in Vegas as a girls night out. It was super fun!”

As for having her mom working at the school, Larsen said, “I like having her there whenever I need help or forgetting something…but I don’t like the fact that she can watch me on the cameras!”

Heather Larsen responded that one of the best parts of motherhood is just being with her kids. She said, “I love getting to spend time with [my kids] watching movies and eating popcorn and laughing and giggling. Just being all together like that is really special.”

Kaitlin Anderson shared her favorite things about spending time with her mom, Michele Anderson, who teaches math at MVHS.

“My mom is that one person who’s always going to be there for you. She always puts you before herself, and she always knows how to make you feel better,” explained Anderson, a junior. “My favorite part of having her at the school is that she lets me get away with some things in class, and it’s easier in class when I have her help. The worst part is, she still makes me do work!”

For Mother’s Day, Kaitlin said, “I typically get her a card, and all of us kids get her something she needs. Something like a kitchen appliance or an iPad case, things like that.”

Michele Anderson responded, “I’m not really sure what she means by ‘let her get away with things in class’….but I like being able to see my kids during the day! And just getting to interact with them more.”

Anderson continued, “It’s nice getting to see what they’re like when they’re not at home!”

Finally, Lainey Cornwall shared her feelings about her mom, Lisa Cornwall, who teaches science.

“My mom can be a little crazy,” Cornwall teased, “but I know she’d do anything for her family.”

Cornwall continued, “My favorite part about having her at the school is getting to play soccer and spending time with her. My least favorite part is that she always shares embarrassing childhood memories about me with her students!”

Cornwall explained her family’s Mother’s Day traditions: “My siblings and I all buy her a bouquet of flowers, write her notes, and then we get her a picture frame and a picture to put in it.”

Lisa Cornwall responded, “I love getting to spend time with my kids, on vacation or just whenever. And I love getting special notes from them on Mother’s Day, too.”

Whether it is Mother’s Day or not, it is integral to remember and care for our loved ones. Whether they work at the school or not, letting your parents know how much they mean to you is important.