VVHS Class of 2019 Senior Spotlights (May 15, 2019)

By CALLA HAVILAND

Moapa Valley Progress

Ernesto Colmenero is a remarkable senior who has many goals and opportunities in life ahead of him.

Ernesto is interested in working in the healthcare field after graduating. His plans for the future are to be enrolled in a trade school where he plans to study to become a respiratory therapist. He wants to help many kids who were given the same card that he was dealt as a kid.

While being a respiratory therapist he plans on working his hardest in order to feel comfortable with the life and career path he has chosen.

Many people in town might remember Ernesto as the voice that narrated the High School Musical play his junior year. He added a lot of humor to the play and made the part very entertaining for the audience.

Throughout all of his high school years, Ernesto’s favorite memory was being voted prom prince his junior year.

Ernesto has made many new friends and has learned a lot in high school. He plans to do his best after graduating and he is very grateful that he went to Virgin Valley High School.

Gian Buccicardi is the son of Dolores and Giancarlo Buccicardi. He is very excited about his future after graduating from Virgin Valley High School this month.

After graduation his initial plan is to study to become a full-time firefighter. After getting started in that career, Gian is really interested in working in the movie industry. He wants to write and direct his own movie.

When asked what his favorite memory of high school was he was quick to answer. Gian really loved being part of the Future Farmers of America (FFA) group. He had the opportunity to go to FFA state with the school and it really fascinated him. He competed in milk quality and dairy product. He also got a courtesy core pin which means he helped make programs work during the convention. As a southern zone state president, he had the opportunity to speak in front of over 600 people.

He said that the reason he really liked FFA state was because he felt “that the people around Nevada are just remarkable and interesting.”

“It is hard to forget the things that they have done in their lives,” he said.