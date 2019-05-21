OBITUARY: Maria Ramos

Share this article:

Maria Ramos

Maria DeLuz Ramos, age 91, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at her home in Logandale, Nevada. She was born April 15, 1928 in McFarland, California to Daniel and Trinidad Reyes Rosales . On November 17, 1949 she married Miguel Ramos in Santa Maria, California.

Maria grew up in Northern California. Her family were migrant workers and they followed the agricultural work opportunities. After her marriage to Miguel, they lived in Northern California, later for seven years in LaPosta Baja California before settling in Logandale, Nevada in 1962. There they worked hard and built a home and ranch together. They raised their family in Moapa Valley. Maria enjoyed gardening, crocheting and she loved to travel.

Survivors include her husband of almost 70 years, Miguel; three sons and four daughters: Francisca (Jaime) Carvajal of Chula Vista, CA, Soledad (Jose) Garcia of Moapa Valley, NV, Jesus (Emelia), Miguel and Benino (Jenie) all of Overton, NV, Josie (Jim) Wilasino of Logandale, NV and Amelia (Sergio) Sanchez of Las Vegas, NV; 22 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; one brother, Vidal (Concepcion) Jimenez of CA; and two sisters, Trinidad (Jose) Bernal of VA. and Francisca Casarez of CA. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Rose Marie; one son, Avelino; two brothers and one sister.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in her honor on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church. A visitation will be Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Moapa Valley Mortuary with the Rosary beginning at 7 p.m. Interment will be in the Logandale Cemetery.

Friends and family are invited to sign an guest book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com