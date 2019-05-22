Logandale Mom Honored By American Mothers, NV

Share this article:

By VERNON ROBISON

Moapa Valley Progress

A local mom received an unexpected honor over Mother’s Day weekend. Logandale resident Erika Whitmore was recognized as one of only three “Community Mothers of Honor” in the state of Nevada by the American Mothers Nevada Association. Whitmore, as well as several other women, were honored at a special banquet held at the Siena Golf Club in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 11.

Whitmore said that the distinction came completely out of the blue for her. “I was very surprised by the whole thing,” she said. “It was such an honor to be recognized by this organization of honorable people who are intent on upholding motherhood.”

Erika Whitmore is married to Dennis Whitmore and the couple have seven children with a wide spanning age range. The oldest is in college and the youngest is in second grade.

Erika has been involved in establishing better education services for special needs children in the community. Her ten-year-old daughter, Maggie, has down syndrome. Seeing a need, Erika helped to start Moapa Valley REACH to support special needs children and their families.

Erika has also been involved in public education issues throughout the region. She serves on the MVHS School Operational Team (SOT) and on the Moapa Valley Education Advisory Board (MVCEAB). She is often found at Clark County School District board meetings and at state legislative hearings to speak out and effect change in various public education issues.

Erika has also involved herself in humanitarian efforts. She has organized service projects for Shade Tree Domestic Violence Shelter. She has helped in gathering and packaging donations of feminine hygiene items to be distributed to needy women and girls in Africa. She has organized community drives for Lighthouse Charities to collect school supplies and household items to fill the apartments of new refugee families in the region.

“Erika is amazing!” said American Mothers Nevada Association President Christi Bulloch. “She is, of course, involved as a mom doing daily jobs. But also she is so engaged in her community in making a difference. She is a total standout.”

American Mothers had its beginnings in 1933. There are state-wide organizations in every state in the country. Every year, the national organization names an inspirational Mother of the Year from nominees across the 50 states.

Bulloch explained that the Nevada organization accepts nominations throughout the year for the Nevada Mother of the Year, a statewide Mother of Achievement and a Legacy Mother which is awarded to a grandmother or great grandmother who is still doing great things.

In addition, the Nevada organization also recognizes a small number of “Community Mothers of Honor” each year, Bulloch said.

“These are nominated locally by people who notice outstanding women who are involved as moms and engaged in their community,” Bulloch said.

A nomination board in the organization then meets to consider each nomination and make a selection for these distinctions.

Erika and her family went together to attend the special celebration brunch. Her oldest son, Dennis, said that he was proud of his mom and happy that she was honored in this way.

“My mom is a loving and caring person,” Dennis said. “She always puts others first, especially her family. She loves to be involved in the community and in helping other people out. It was great for us, her family, to see her highlighted for that.”

Erika still doesn’t know who it was that nominated her for the recognition. While she appreciates it, she admits being a little uncomfortable having the spotlight on her in this way.

“When the director of American Mothers called me to tell me I was nominated, she told me I was representing thousands of other wonderful moms who weren’t able to be recognized,” Erika said. “There are so many amazing mothers doing amazing things. I just truly feel blessed to be able be a mother and to be able to make a difference in the world.”

Other Community Mothers of Honor recognized at the event were Melissa Bangco and Jennifer Carvalho. Susan Brager was recognized as the 2019 Nevada Mother of the Year. Cindy Trussel was noted as the Nevada and National Mother of Achievement for 2019. And the Legacy Mother of the year went to Ethelyn Peterson.