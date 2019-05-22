Much More To Come: Lyon Middle School Bids Fond Farewell To 8th Graders

Share this article:

By CHARLENE PAUL

Moapa Valley Progress

The W. Mack Lyon Middle School 8th Grade Award Celebration was held on Thursday, May 16 in the school’s gymnasium. Families filled the bleachers as they waited for their sons and daughters to file in.

The school orchestra, under the direction of Walter White, was nestled behind the boys’ section while teachers and their families sat behind the girls’ section.

The evening began with Student Body President Paige Harter welcoming the students, parents and faculty. This was followed by Shaylee Adams delivering a beautiful rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner accompanied by the orchestra.

Principal Ken Paul then welcomed the eighth graders to the Awards Celebration.

“This is a wonderful evening,” Paul said. “Look around and see those whose efforts have gone into making this celebration one to remember.”

Jeanna Mortensen then awarded certificates to President Paige Harter and Vice President Phillip Walker for their work on the Executive Student Council.

Lorie Ozaki awarded certificates to National Junior Honor Society Historian, Tyelar Anderson; Treasurer, Brady Monteirth; Secretary, Ethan Witter; Vice President, Trevor Witter; and President, Aubrey Wolfley.

Dennis Vance and Darrell Moffat of the local American Legion Post awarded special certificates for courage, honor, leadership, patriotism, scholarship and service. These went to Trevor Witter and Vianey Arellano.

The Moapa Valley Rotary Club Award for Great Character was presented to Andi Webber by local Rotarian Scott Adams.

The McDonald’s Citizenship Award was presented to Ethan Witter.

School counselor, Amy May handed out the President’s Awards for Education Excellence. A total of 32 students received Silver Certificates for earning a GPA between 3.5 and 3.79 and 23 students received Gold Certificates for earning a GPA between 3.8 and 4.0.

School Dean, Aimee Lewis awarded Exemplary Attendance certificates to eight students who each had three or fewer absences throughout the year.

Nine future Valedictorians received a certificate for Straight A’s All Three Years.

Awards for Excellence were given for Mathematics, Academics, Service, Science and Technology, Writing, Leadership, Effort, Reading, History, Fine Arts and Citizenship.

Paul awarded the Mustang Pride Award to Chandler Evans and Harter. This award is voted on by eighth graders for school spirit, helping others, leadership in grades and friendliness, good citizenship and making the school and community a better place.

The 21st Century Award has historically been given to two students, one boy and one girl. This year, however, two boys and two girls received the award.

“This is the first time in many, many years that more than two students were chosen,” Paul said. “It was impossible to whittle it down to just two.”

Phillip Walker, Iain McMurray, Tyelar Anderson and Harter were the recipients.

Crystal Blackwell and Dennis Jarrel handed out the Eighth Grade Recognition Certificates as each student walked across the stage.

At the end of the celebration, Paul reminded the students not to get stuck in problems as they move on to high school. “The best way to predict the future is to create it,” he said. “Keep a growth mindset.”