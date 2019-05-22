MVHS Art Students Show Off Their Creations

Share this article:

By VICTORIA PRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

The Moapa Valley High School had its annual Fine Arts and Career Technical Education (CTE) show on Monday, May 6. The exhibit included student works in painting, drawing, photography, ceramics, floral display, drafting, metals and graphic design.

The show was coordinated by MVHS Art teacher Donna Forrester. Every student from Forrester’s classes was required to submit two pieces of art. In total there were over 80 submissions from Forrester’s students alone.

Judges included professional photographer and local resident, Terje Riisnaes; and Josh Hardy, an art director for a Salt Lake City marketing agency.

The award for best in show was presented to Gabrielle Shiozawa for a large drawing of a fighter fish.

Each of Forrester’s advanced studies students exhibited extensive displays of their work. These students, all seniors, have enrolled in art classes during all four years of their high school careers. Their work included a wide range of media including ceramics, drawing and painting and more. All of these received recognition for the hard work they put in over the years. Advanced Study students included Kelly Robison, Miranda Robison, Carressa Solis, Reanna Lyon and Jamie Leavitt.

Members of the Moapa Valley FFA also submitted works for the show. A total of 20 floral arrangements were submitted by these students and the best in show award went to Kelly Robison for a horticultural floral display.

MVHS Welding students also created metal lamps with designs on them which were exhibited in the show.

Five students in the school’s Construction Tech classes exhibited small house models which they had created from wood. Ten other construction students exhibited floor plan designs.

Graphic design students at the school were required to submit at least one of their sketches. Yearbook students also submitted one to two photos of the events they had covered over the year.

This was first year that yearbook students have entered something in the art show. A Judge’s Choice award was given in this category to Kaycee Marques. In addition, the graphic designs of True Jarrel and Kaitlyn Ransome were given special recognition.

Forrester explained that this show is a chance for students’ hard work to be recognized.

It is also a chance for the community, classmates and family to enjoy the beauty and the talent that the students have designed and created throughout the school year.