MVHS Class of 2019 Valedictorians

By CHARLENE PAUL

Moapa Valley Progress

Moapa Valley High School will honor eight valedictorians and one salutatorian during the 2019 Commencement Exercises on Saturday, May 25 at 10 a.m. Each student is unique in his or her interests and their reasons for striving to be at the top of their class.

This year’s Valedictorians are Emilie Barraza, Grady Call, Lainey Cornwall, Gannon Hannevold, Gabrielle Shiozawa, Sierra Staheli, Ashlyn Western and Yadon Witsken. The Salutatorian is Evan Conger.

Emilie Barraza – Valedictorian

“I got through my first two years of high school with straight A’s. So my junior year, I put a lot of pressure on myself and I did lots of hard classes. That’s the year I decided I wanted to be Valedictorian.”

Emilie Barraza was born and raised in Moapa Valley. She is the daughter of Domingo and Jill Barraza. She has two older brothers.

Emilie competed in volleyball, basketball and softball all four years at MVHS.

“The highlight of my high school sports career was going to state in basketball,” she said. “We missed the title by three points, but it was a great experience.”

Emilie plays the piano, violin and ukulele. She enjoys reading, especially Regency-era romance novels. She also enjoys spending time with family and friends.

After graduation, Emilie will attend SUU where she will major in psychology. She plans to be a marriage and family therapist.

“One thing I want people to know about me is that I work hard and get it done,” she said.

Emilie has served as president of the Spanish Honor Society and secretary of the Environmental Club. She is a member of the National Honor Society.

She received a scholarship from SUU based on her GPA and ACT score.

Grady Call – Valedictorian

“I decided I wanted to be Valedictorian as soon as I was old enough to know what that was.”

Grady Call is the son of Adrian and Lisa Call. He has three brothers and one sister.

“I have lived in the valley since I was one,” he said. “That makes me a native.”

Grady participated in tennis and track and played percussion in the band while at MVHS.

“When I have free time, I like to hang out with friends,” he said. “I also like to read.”

His favorite book is Grit by Angela Duckworth.

He has been accepted at BYU-Provo where he will attend for a year before serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He plans to major in English and minor in Political Science and Legal Studies.

“My plan is to become a lawyer, a judge, or a politician,” he said.

Grady said that his favorite quote is by Henry Ford: “Whether you think you can, or you can’t – you’re right.”

Grady is a member of the National Honor Society, the Spanish Honor Society and the Environmental Club. He earned the Heritage Scholarship from BYU, the National Merit Scholarship from BYU and the ICUAA Youth Rally Scholarship.

Lainey Cornwall – Valedictorian

“My oldest brother was Valedictorian, and I saw how much it benefited him after high school.”

Lainey Cornwall has lived in Moapa Valley most of her life. She is the daughter of Ben and Lisa Cornwall and has two older brothers and one younger sister.

Lainey competed in soccer, basketball and softball all four years at MVHS.

“Losing the state basketball title by three points was disappointing,” she said. “But it was a great experience.”

She plays the piano and likes to doodle and draw. “It’s not good art, I just do it for stress relief,” she said.

After graduation, Lainey plans to attend DSU to study medical radiography.

“It’s a great mom career,” she explained. “I could work and have a family at the same time.”

Lainey has a lot of self discipline and is a hard worker. “I work hard for everything I get,” she said. “I don’t expect anything to just be given to me.”

Her favorite quote is something her dad is fond of telling her, “Always be yourself. Everybody else is taken.”

Lainey served as the vice president of the Environmental Club as well as vice president of the Spanish Honor Society. She is a member of the National Honor Society. She received the Presidential Scholarship from DSU based on her GPA and ACT score.

Gannon Hannevold – Valedictorian

“When I was in kindergarten, my mom told me a Valedictorian is someone who gets straight A’s all the way through school. That’s when I decided to be a Valedictorian.”

Gannon Hannevold is the son of Grant and Jennifer Hannevold. He has five older brothers and sisters. “It’s kind of like having seven parents,” he said.

Gannon was involved in MVHS student council for four years. He currently serves as the student body president. He played basketball for three years and managed the girls’ basketball team this year. He writes for the Moapa Valley Progress and does daily announcements for MVTV.

In his free time, he listens to music and writes songs. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends.

“I try to be well-rounded because it takes more than smarts to be successful in this world,” he explained.

Gannon will attend ASU in the fall where he will pursue a degree in sports journalism at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. He would like to eventually settle somewhere in the east coast after his university days are finished.

“Before my grandpa passed away at age 93, he simply said, ‘Love everyone.’ That really says it all,” he said.

Gannon received the Silver State Schools Credit Union Andrew Hunter Scholarship.

Gabrielle Shiozawa – Valedictorian

“I have been dreaming of giving that Valedictorian speech since I heard it was possible. My dad was Valedictorian, so I wanted to follow in his footsteps.”

Gabrielle Shiozawa is a lifelong resident of Moapa Valley. She is the daughter of Troy and Laena Shiozawa and has three brothers.

She has been involved in a lot of different things during high school, such as cross country, speech and debate, swim team, school newspaper, art and essay contests.

“I enjoyed my English classes,” she said. “I didn’t really like my statistics class, but it helped me learn things I wouldn’t otherwise have known.”

Gabrielle enjoys being with family and friends and loves hiking, exploring, biking and picking up new hobbies.

After graduation, Gabrielle will attend BYU-Provo in their pre-communications program. She plans to pursue creative writing and editing.

“My parents taught me that doing my best and not worrying about what everybody else is doing should be my focus,” she said.

Gabrielle is a member of the National Honor Society, Speech and Debate, Varsity Quiz and is a Moapa Valley Progress journalist/teen editor/writer/photographer. She was awarded first place in the VFW Voice of Democracy Speech Award, and first place in the Optimist International Essay Contest.

Sierra Staheli – Valedictorian

“When I knew I was getting a B in fifth grade, I knew I wanted straight A’s. I knew I could do it and be the best I could be.”

Sierra Staheli is the daughter of Steve and Nikki Staheli. She has three brothers and two sisters.

Throughout her high school career, Sierra competed in soccer and softball. Her favorite subject is history.

“My grandpa, Merrill Staheli, taught history at MVHS,” she explained. “He always said it is important to know where we come from.”

Sierra loves to hunt with her family.

“We like to be outdoors,” she said.

She also enjoys time with friends.

She will attend DSU in the fall where she plans to study radiology and eventually specialize in OB/GYN radiology.

“I’ve always wanted to work with babies and kids, so this job is a perfect fit,” she said.

“Always stay humble and kind” is her favorite quote.

“My mom tells me I will never regret being nice,” she said. “There is no reason to be unkind.”

Sierra is a member of the Environmental Club, the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and 4-H. She received the Presidential Scholarship from DSU for her GPA and ACT score. She also received the Ronald McDonald House Charities Scholarship.

Ashlyn Western – Valedictorian

“When I was about nine, I pulled out a watch from my mom’s jewelry box. She told me she got it for being Valedictorian. That’s when I decided I wanted to be Valedictorian.”

Ashlyn Western is the daughter of Rich and Kandelyn Western. She is the oldest of five kids – one brother and three sisters. Her family moved to Moapa Valley when she was in the sixth grade.

Ashlyn excelled in soccer, basketball and track throughout high school. She holds three school records for track and field in the 800, the 1600 and the 4 x 4 relay.

“Going to state for basketball was a dream even though we didn’t win,” she said.

She enjoys reading, going to her family’s cabin, 4-wheeling, boating, being outside and visiting her grandparents.

Ashlyn will attend BYU-Provo in the fall and plans to attend dental hygiene school.

“I want to see the joy in people’s faces as they gain confidence with healthy smiles,” she said.

Ashlyn is a member of the National Honor Society, the Environmental Club and the Spanish Honor Society. She earned the NIAA Top Ten Southern Nevada Student Athletes Award, and received the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas Scholarship.

Yadon Witsken – Valedictorian

“My family always pushed me to do my best. My brother was Valedictorian and my sister was Salutatorian, so I decided I could do it, too.”

Yadon Witsken is the son of Mark and Jocelyn Witsken. He has one older brother and one older sister. The family moved to Moapa Valley from Tehachapi, California in 2008.

Yadon played tennis and participated in track and field at MVHS. With a pole-vaulting height of 11.6 feet, Yadon competed for a State title last week. He performed with the MVHS band, jazz band and orchestra, and recently auditioned for the BYU Marching Band.

Yadon enjoys reading, especially the Harry Potter series, and hanging out with family and friends.

After serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he will attend BYU-Provo to study biology. His goal is to become a dentist.

When asked what makes him unique, he laughed and said, “I can do regular splits and Chinese splits.”

His favorite quote is one by Mark Twain, “Now and then we had a hope that if we lived and were good, God would permit us to be pirates.”

Yadon is a member of the National Honor Society, the Spanish Honor Society and the Environmental Club.

Evan Conger – Salutatorian

“I always planned to be a Valedictorian because I like to push myself. I was on track until last year when I got a B in one of my classes. But I’m proud to be the Salutatorian.”

Evan Conger came to Moapa Valley with his family when he was five years old. He is the son of Shane and Vicki Conger, and is the second of five children.

Throughout high school, Evan competed in soccer and track. He was actively involved in student government and was the band representative.

“That may not sound like much,” he said. “But I have filled out so many papers and kept track of so many things.”

In his free time, he enjoys a rousing game of ping pong. He likes trivia and 3D printing and enjoys time with family and friends.

After graduation, he will serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine. Upon his return, he will attend BYU-Provo.

“I will get my Bachelor’s degree in something,” he said. “I haven’t decided exactly what to pursue, but that will come.”

His favorite quote is, “To succeed, you have to risk loss.”

Evan is a member of the National Honor Society, Varsity Quiz and the Spanish Honor Society.