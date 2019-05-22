No One Asked Me But… (May 22, 2019)

Share this article:

By DR. LARRY MOSES

No one asked me but… Last week I took a look at the first part of the Mueller Report that determined that the Russians definitely interfered with the 2016 Presidential Election. It further stated that President Trump and his campaign did not collude with the Russians in their efforts.

However, there is a second part of the Mueller Report that deals with the accusation that the President committed a criminal act in attempting to obstruct justice by trying to hamper the investigation in the following manner: 1. the President requested loyalty from FBI Director James Comey; 2. the President asked Director Comey not to pursue an investigation of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn; 3. the President asked Comey to make public the fact that he was not a subject of the FBI investigation; 4. the President reached out to the Directors of National Intelligence and the Central Intelligence Agency about the FBI’s Russian investigation; 5. the President’s statement about terminating Comey and acknowledging FBI’s Russian investigation was a factor in Comey’s termination; and 6. the President stated that the June 9 meeting with his people and the Russians was about adoption and failed to reveal the fact that the Russians offered “dirt” on Hillary (which by the way they did not produce).

Nearly 200 pages of the Mueller Report dealt with the obstruction issue. To quote the conclusion of the report on obstruction of justice: “Because we determined not to make a traditional prosecutorial judgement, we did not draw ultimate conclusions about the President’s conduct.”

Excuse me! I thought that was the purpose of the Special Counsel. To make an ultimate conclusion about possible collusion and “any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation…” Special Counsel Bob Mueller and his committee had no problem declaring definitively that no collusion had taken place, and that no crime had been committed. However, in a mystical move on the obstruction of justice issue that arose while investigating collusion, the report stated “…if we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the President clearly did not commit obstruction of justice we would so state. Based on facts and applicable legal standards, we are unable to reach that judgment. Accordingly, while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it does not exonerate him.”

Excuse me again! If after nearly two years of investigation by nearly twenty lawyers, at the cost of over $20 million that sent at least three people to jail for lying to Congress, the FBI and the Special Counsel, Mueller could not conclude the President had committed a crime, should that have not indicated that no crime had been committed?

I find it interesting that FBI, Police, and even Congress can lie to the people but the people cannot lie to them. But that is a discussion for another day.

I thought it was a basic principle of American law that a person was innocent until proven guilty. After an investigation as exhaustive as this one resulting in no evidence of the President having committed a crime surely the President should have been exonerated.

The Special Counsel’s investigation determined the President acted within his Amendment II powers in removing Comey, and therefore, whatever the motivation for the removal, it was not a criminal act. The President’s continual drive to get Attorney General Jeff Sessions to un-recuse himself was within his constitutional authority and even then, the recusal did not take place. Other moves that might have resulted in the President being criminally charged with obstruction of justice never occurred due to the fact that the people working for the President refused to carry out his orders.

Logic tells me that if you investigate and find no evidence of obstruction, the report should have said so. This decision is like kissing your sister. While it is a nice gesture, there is no real satisfaction. Robert Mueller was paid to do a job and only had the courage to do half of it. He should have stopped with “…this report does not conclude that the President has committed a crime…”

Once again, I must admit I am not an attorney and I am not schooled in the finer points of law. So, let me turn again to Alan Dershowitz, Felix Frankfurter Professor of Law Emeritus Harvard Law School. Mr. Dershowitz is a Hillary Clinton Democrat, who proudly professes he voted for all Democrats in 2018. However, he also proclaims that he “cares deeply about the fair application of the rule of law.” The following are direct quotes from Alan Dershowitz, Esq.

“Every crime, including obstruction of justice requires a criminal act and in the case of obstruction, a corrupt – intent. …No one can be punished for doing an act that is not prohibited by law. …Under that rule, prosecutors don’t get to charge people with crimes based only on their state of mind. …if the President was authorized to fire Comey – and he clearly was …(if) The obstructive act… (is) constitutionally authorized …an improper motive cannot convert a lawful act into a crime.”

Mr. Dershowitz draws a line between Richard Nixon’s actions in the Watergate incident where witnesses were bribed, perjury was suborned, and evidence was destroyed, none of which was protected by the powers of the President under Article II and the actions of George W.H. Bush in the Iran-Contra scandal. President Bush’s pardon of Casper Weinberger and others was clearly improperly motivated but within the legal scope of the President to do so under Article II of the Constitution, and therefore, the act of pardoning could not be consider criminal.

Dershowitz contends that the action of President Trump never moved outside his constitutional powers as President and Mueller should have indicated that is the case.

However, Dershowitz did indicate that the non-conclusion will give law professors a great opportunity to divide their classes and have debates as to the constitutional protection of the president and the power to convict an individual based on motivation rather than action.

Let me suggest that you get a copy of the Mueller Report and decide for yourself for that is what your over $20 million left you with.

Thought of the week…When one person makes an accusation, check to be sure he himself is not the guilty one. Sometimes it is those whose case is weak who make the most clamor.

-Piers Anthon