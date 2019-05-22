Public Input Sought On Student Idea To Rebrand Mack Lyon MS

By CHARLENE PAUL

Moapa Valley Progress

W. Mack Lyon Middle School student Alyssa Jolley recently presented a proposal to the School Organizational Team (SOT) to change the school colors and mascot. In doing so, she was aiming for a more unified approach to the three lower-valley schools.

“It will make the high school, the middle school and the elementary school all in line,” Jolley explained. “It will bring our community together.”

When asked what the mascot’s name should be, Jolley said that she wasn’t sure yet.

“It needs to be kind of a pirate theme,” she said.

Jolley recognizes that the re-branding of the school is no a simple task. There would be a lot involved in making a change like that.

“They would have to re-do the gym floor because there is a mustang on the ground,” Jolley said. “They would have to re-paint everything, including the lockers. And the murals would have to be changed.”

The history of the mustang mascot and the red and black school colors may be forgotten to many. At one point, the middle school buildings housed all grades from K-12. Grant Bowler Elementary in Logandale opened in the 1980s leaving grades 6-12 at the Overton location. In the early 1990s, when the new high school opened, the middle school student body voted on a mascot and school colors.

“I, myself, voted for blue and gold,” said current Mack Lyon teacher Crystal Blackwell who was a middle school student at the time. “But red and black, and the Mustangs, won.”

At the time of the change, there was a movement to transition junior high schools to middle schools in order to give the students more autonomy.

“The idea was that junior high schools needed a separate identity from the high schools,” said former Mack Lyon Principal, Katie Christensen. “It was a district-wide movement to show our uniqueness.”

“The red and black colors were always a part of Warrior football for the younger kids,” recalled Overton native Kelby Robison, who is now Assistant Principal at Ute Perkins Elementary in Moapa. “It just made sense to go with those colors.

After giving her presentation before Mack Lyon Principal Ken Paul and the SOT, Jolley worked on surveying the students and teachers at the middle school. Out of the 395 responses, 64 percent voted for the change and 35 percent voted against it. Dennis Jarrel, a teacher and member of SOT put together a survey for the community. Members of the community can log on to bit.ly/lyonmascot to cast their votes.

“One thing that needs to be understood from the beginning is that CCSD is not going to front one cent toward a change of colors and mascot,” Paul said. “If this is something the community wants, it will be imperative for people to get behind it with the funds necessary to make all of the changes.”

Whether or not a change is made, Jolley has put a lot of work into formulating a plan and going through proper channels to present that plan.

“I know it might not happen,” she said. “But if it doesn’t, I will probably think about it for a year or so and then work on it again.”