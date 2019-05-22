Public Input Sought On Student Idea To Rebrand Mack Lyon MS

By CHARLENE PAUL
Moapa Valley Progress
W. Mack Lyon Middle School student Alyssa Jolley recently presented a proposal to the School Organizational Team (SOT) to change the school colors and mascot. In doing so, she was aiming for a more unified approach to the three lower-valley schools.
“It will make the high school, the middle school and the elementary school all in line,” Jolley explained. “It will bring our community together.”
When asked what the mascot’s name should be, Jolley said that she wasn’t sure yet.
“It needs to be kind of a pirate theme,” she said.
Jolley recognizes that the re-branding of the school is no a simple task. There would be a lot involved in making a change like that.
“They would have to re-do the gym floor because there is a mustang on the ground,” Jolley said. “They would have to re-paint everything, including the lockers. And the murals would have to be changed.”
The history of the mustang mascot and the red and black school colors may be forgotten to many. At one point, the middle school buildings housed all grades from K-12. Grant Bowler Elementary in Logandale opened in the 1980s leaving grades 6-12 at the Overton location. In the early 1990s, when the new high school opened, the middle school student body voted on a mascot and school colors.
“I, myself, voted for blue and gold,” said current Mack Lyon teacher Crystal Blackwell who was a middle school student at the time. “But red and black, and the Mustangs, won.”
At the time of the change, there was a movement to transition junior high schools to middle schools in order to give the students more autonomy.
“The idea was that junior high schools needed a separate identity from the high schools,” said former Mack Lyon Principal, Katie Christensen. “It was a district-wide movement to show our uniqueness.”
“The red and black colors were always a part of Warrior football for the younger kids,” recalled Overton native Kelby Robison, who is now Assistant Principal at Ute Perkins Elementary in Moapa. “It just made sense to go with those colors.
After giving her presentation before Mack Lyon Principal Ken Paul and the SOT, Jolley worked on surveying the students and teachers at the middle school. Out of the 395 responses, 64 percent voted for the change and 35 percent voted against it. Dennis Jarrel, a teacher and member of SOT put together a survey for the community. Members of the community can log on to bit.ly/lyonmascot to cast their votes.
“One thing that needs to be understood from the beginning is that CCSD is not going to front one cent toward a change of colors and mascot,” Paul said. “If this is something the community wants, it will be imperative for people to get behind it with the funds necessary to make all of the changes.”
Whether or not a change is made, Jolley has put a lot of work into formulating a plan and going through proper channels to present that plan.
“I know it might not happen,” she said. “But if it doesn’t, I will probably think about it for a year or so and then work on it again.”
Comments
Brooke Redd says
The TRUTH NEEDS TO BE KNOWN FINALLY!!
25 years ago I was the very first Student Body President of what would be known as the W. Mack Lyon Middle School. I was a part of the voting process for the new School Colors and Mascot! We voted and the top color picks went as followed: -1-Blue & Gold 2-Royal Purple & Gold & 3rd place- Royal Purple& Turquoise (the Charlotte Hornets 🐝 were big then) 🤣
Top 4 Mascots were: 1-Swashbucklers (sticking with the Pirate 🏴☠️ theme)
2- Spartans 3- Warriors (which was already the existing football teams name)
4- Lions… makes sense
We then did a final vote 🗳.. 🥁drum roll please..
Katie Christensen tells us at our student council meeting our Mascot will be the Mustangs and our choice of school colors were ❤️🖤⚪️ or ❤️🖤💛.. is there much difference we asked??? We were mad!!! We were Pirates! We bleed Blue and Gold in this town! Mind you, we had already been Pirates at the HS for 2 years at this point and it was being taken away from us! (It was 6th-12th back then for all of you youngins’)
We felt betrayed and we never wanted it or liked it! We were embarrassed of our school and had NO PRIDE in it!!! You have no idea how happy I am that they might fix what should have never been!!! Can you tell this still bothers me this many years later?? Haha 🤣