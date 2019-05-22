So Nevada 4H Youth Show Livestock At State-Wide Show

Sixteen youth from Southern Nevada 4-H competed at the 2019 Nevada Junior Livestock Show in Reno, Nevada on May 8-12.

The livestock show celebrated 80 years of the state-wide exhibit which allowed the events to take place in the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center. Youth ages 9—19 throughout the state and parts of California were judged on their showmanship and knowledge of their chosen animals.

“Our youth from Southern Nevada represented our area very well at this show.” said local 4-H Leader, Shorty Tom.

In the market steer category, Moapa Valley Barn Bums 4-H member, Tatyana Bullock won Grand Champion and placed in showmanship.

In the market lamb category, Just Chillin’ 4-H member, Avery Freeman won Grand Champion and placed in showmanship.

Cropper and Grant Henrie of the 3H 4-H Club won Super Champion Ram, Young Flock Grand Champion, Grand Champion Best Bred and Owned, Division 4 Market Lamb Champion, 1st and 3rd Class Ewe Lambs and Class winner of Spring Ewe Lambs.

Elayna Sosa of the MV Barn Bums won Reserve Grand Champion in her Division with her market lamb and also placed in lamb showmanship.

Beck Freeman of the Just Chillin’ 4-H Club placed in the junior lamb showmanship class.

In the market swine category, Sandy Valley 4-H club member, OlliAnna Wadley won Reserve Grand Champion. Carli Reeder of the Silver State Wranglers 4-H club placed third in the Nevada Born Class and won Grand Champion in the Nevada Born Breeder class.

Priseis Rider of the MV Barn Bums placed in the junior swine showmanship class. Nic Sosa of MV Barn Bums placed in the senior swine showmanship class.

Rylan Sproul of MV Barn Bums won reserve champion in his market goat division and placed in showmanship.

Brock Eastman of Moapa Valley FFA brought several goats to the show and won overall Grand Champion Breeding Doe, Champion Junior breeding doe, Champion lightweight market goat, first place in the heavyweight class and third overall in his division. Brock was also the Reserve Champion Senior Goat Showman.

Skyla Johnson of A & H Livestock from Alamo took third in the breeding doe division and then took the baby and won first in that class, she won grand champion in the middle weight division market goat class. She also brought up a market steer that placed fourth in her division, Skyla placed in the top four in the intermediate showmanship goat class.

Hadlee Walch from A & H Livestock placed second in the heavy weight market goat division and placed in showmanship for goats as well.

The youth that placed in the top of their showmanship classes were asked to come back to the Round Robin competition where the youth had the opportunity to show each one of the species to compete head to head for best all-around showman honors.

When asked about the Nevada Junior Livestock Show, Deborah Henrie who has attended this show for 13 years said, “This show is a reminder of what this is about. It is about good people who help raise good kids.”

4-H is a youth program for ages 5-19 offered by the University of Nevada Reno Cooperative Extension. In addition to livestock projects, Northeast Clark County 4-H offers cloverbuds (ages 5-9), cooking, shooting sports, robotics and more. For more information on 4-H and Cooperative Extension please call 702-397-2604.