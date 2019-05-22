Ute V. Perkins Elementary Honors Four Retirees

Share this article:

By CHARLENE PAUL

Moapa Valley Progress

There were surprises, good-byes and tears before the dancing began at the Ute V. Perkins Elementary School Spring Fling on Friday, May 10. Assistant Principal Kelby Robison announced the retirement of four women who have been a part of the Perkins family for almost as long as anyone can remember.

Gloria Hernandez, Lisa Begay, Carrie Leete and Valerie Morgan were asked to take their seats in front of the audience. Robison explained that these women have been cornerstones of the Perkins Elementary School family and have given decades of service to the Moapa community.

As he spoke, a line of former principals and co-workers led by former Perkins Principal Ken Paul walked out of the school and filed past the women to thank them for their service. Tears were shed; red, white and blue leis were placed around each woman’s neck; and bouquets of flowers filled open arms.

The line grew into a crowd as audience members who had been touched by the care of these women came forward to show their thanks. Generations of children have been taught, cared for, cherished and loved, and many of them offered their thanks, gave hugs, shook hands and mingled for a moment.

“None of the ladies was anxious to have attention drawn to them,” said Natalie Staley, who serves as Physical Education aide at the school. “But we wanted to do something that the community could participate in. We definitely surprised them.”

Hernandez has been at Perkins for 28 years. She started in early childhood and worked in the library before becoming the First Aid Safety Assistant.

Begay came to Perkins in 1989. She has served as the elementary school clerk since joining the staff.

Leete was hired for the 1990/91 school year. She started as a first-grade teacher and then moved to third grade. After taking a year off for personal reasons, she was hired back as a fifth-grade teacher.

Morgan was also hired for the 1990/91 school year. She taught third grade for 11 years before moving to the fourth grade where she has taught for 18 years.

With the retirement of these four outstanding ladies, the Ute V. Perkins Elementary School family understands the old adage that time marches on. Although the school will welcome new faces to fill the open spaces, the impact these women have made will forever be felt by those who have been touched by their presence.