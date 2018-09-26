Lady Pirates fall in 1st league game

By GANNON HANEVOLD

Moapa Valley Progress

The Moapa Valley High School Girls Soccer team opened its league play with a road match against the team that ended their season last year: Sunrise Mountain. With play-off seeding implications now in effect for the regular season, and obvious emotional appeal, this game was important to the girls on the team.

The Pirates did not come into this game with the mindset they had hoped. With a close score in the beginning, the Pirates weren’t worried. But in the second half, the opposing Miners took off, scoring three goals courtesy of Stepanie Plazola, Alexandria Trinidad, and America Zacarias.

With a three goal deficit, the Pirates clawed for an attempt at a comeback. Italia Bracamontes, a senior forward, made a goal late in the second half which provided some optimism for Moapa. Ultimately, however, it was too little, too late. The Miners would win the match 3-1.

“The girls came off and told me what they needed to do to beat them,” said MVHS Coach Lisa Cornwall. “So basically, it’s just getting them to do that on the field.”

But Cornwall wasn’t entirely let down. “I didn’t think they played horribly,” she said. “I think they had a couple things not go their way, but eventually they have to come together and I think that might be the thing that they have to overcome this year.”

Following this loss, the Pirates drop to 0-1 in the regular season and 1-5 on the season as a whole. But while most teams might see a hit to their confidence when their record doesn’t reflect where they expect to be, Moapa’s coach doesn’t expect that from her girls.

“I don’t think confidence is a factor,” Cornwall explained. “They know they’ve had a few hard games at the front, but they know if they come out and beat them the second time, that’s what it’s going to come down to. I just hope that they’ll come together. They have the makings — it’s just a matter of deciding to come out and do it.”

The Pirates expect to make tactical changes as well. “We’ve worked hard and have made those strategic adjustments,” Cornwall explained. “Our girls have to come out with a little more fight in them. They’re always a little frisky, but have to up that side of them just a bit.”