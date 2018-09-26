Mesquite Night Out a fun, educational success

By WESLIE STRATTON

Moapa Valley Progress

Community members mingled with first responders as they participated in activities and watched demonstrations in the annual Mesquite Night Out event hosted by the Mesquite Police Department on Wednesday, September 19. The Elks Lodge Chuckwagon provided free hot dogs, and local businesses and organizations participated with vendor booths.

The kick-off for the festivities began at 5:30 p.m. with a parade of emergency vehicles from various departments rolling through town with lights and sirens and arriving at the Mesquite Recreation Center sports field. First responders greeted families who were eager to ride pedal cars with drunk goggles, pet mounted patrol horses from Las Vegas, use water fire extinguishers with Nozzles the Clown, and much more.

“It’s always nice for us to be reminded that in this day and age, the majority of our community supports us and the good that we are trying to do,” said Mesquite Police Sergeant Quinn Averett. “Each year, we have more public attending, as well as more booths set up. This event is also a good platform for organizations to network and grow.”

Vendor participants included Mesquite Veterans Center, Precision Eye Care, Bikers Against Child Abuse, TDS, Virgin Valley Community Alliance, and more.

One booth featured the Mesquite Police Department’s SWAT team with members helping youth try on various pieces of tactical equipment.

The Mesquite Fire Department drew crowds as they demonstrated CPR protocols and hosted activities for kids.

“We had a lot of people asking about our new automated CPR machine,” said Mesquite Fire Administrative Captain Spencer Lewis. “It does the chest compression portions of CPR. People came up and wanted to see it and asked a few questions about it.”

Lewis said that a major draw for youth was the opportunity to spray water from a fire extinguisher with firefighter and paramedic April LeBaron, also known as Nozzles the Clown.

“We thought it was a great success,” Lewis said. “The demonstration helped the kids and parents understand how to properly use a fire extinguisher.”

Lewis explaining that the spray of water should be directed at the bottom of the fire.

The evening ended with demonstrations of the skilled flying of a drone by the police department, K-9 Officer Marley showing off drug locating skills, a “flash bang” explosion, and the traditional tazing of volunteers.

“We are so happy [Mesquite Night Out] has become such a fun event where members of the public and community organizations want to participate,” Averett said.