MVHS Volleyball Loses Close One To Boulder City

The Moapa Valley High School (MVHS) Volleyball team, was thrown into tough competition from day one of league play. On Monday night, September 17, the Pirates met their arch rival, the Boulder City Eagles, on the road in both teams’ regular season opener.

With the Eagles bringing back most of their state champion squad, and the Pirates featuring many young athletes, this year’s matchup was a battle of new and old. Hungry to reclaim their spot at the top of the league, the Pirates went on the road locked in despite the Eagles’ 2017 championship finish.

In the first set, Moapa Valley took Boulder City by surprise, showcasing tough serving and impressive defensive plays. The Pirates and the Eagles both traded momentum over and over again. At the end of the first set, it was Moapa who came out on top with a score of 25-22.

In the second set, the Pirates proved that their first performance was far from a fluke. The two sides once again battled closely, but once more it was Moapa with an impressive finish to their set and a 25-23 triumph. One set from a remarkable road victory, the Pirates stayed confident.

In the third, the battle was no different. But late in the third set, a minor shift became clear. While the Pirates had all of the excitement on their side through the first two sets, the Eagles began to reclaim their home court. They would narrowly win with a 25-23 score in the third set, thus forcing a fourth.

Coming off of a weekend of six games, fatigue was a factor for Moapa Valley.

“Towards the end of the third set, we started to trail off just a little bit, and by the fourth, you could start to see the effects of a long weekend of playing creep in a little bit,” said MVHS Coach Mandie Matheson. “Not that there are excuses, but we started passing the ball a little too tight to the net, and they just took control of the net.”

In the fourth set, the Eagles kept control, winning important defensive balls and capitalizing off of Moapa’s conservative serves. Boulder City would take control and win the fourth set 25-16. The game would head to a decisive fifth set.

In the fifth, Boulder City rode their wave of emotion to a 15-7 victory and the Pirates would fall, but show signs of great promise in a difficult rivalry atmosphere.

“I was really pleased with the focus of our girls,” Coach Matheson said. “They came in and were really undaunted by the task at hand. They were hungry and came out and physically took some chances that paid off.”

As for the changes late in the game, Matheson said, “We stopped serving quite as tough. We got a little more hesitant with our serving and the result of that was dropping our last two sets. That third set took a little bit of the wind out of our sails.”

Two days later, the Pirates traveled into Pahrump Valley for a non-divisional game against the Trojans. According to Matheson, the team simply didn’t play their best volleyball in this game. Regardless, the Pirates managed to leave victorious.

The Pirates would win the first two sets by respective scores of 25-20 and 25-16. Though things looked good on the scoreboard, the team had improvements to be made. The Trojans exploited those flaws in the third set with a 25-18 win over the Pirates.

Between the third and fourth set, the Pirates addressed what needed to be turned around and made it happen in the fourth and final set. A dominant 25-12 set victory gave the Pirates a tough road win.

“Their coach does an excellent job of getting them to play good defense and I’m not sure if we took them for granted or if it was the bus trip, but we didn’t play our best volleyball,” Matheson said. “It took us those three sets to wake up.”