OPINION: What’s Wrong with the Dress Code?

By TRUE JARREL

Unfair high school dress codes have often been cited by students as being one of the most degrading and intrusive problems faced by teenagers today. The policies and the actions being taken at Moapa Valley High School should be carefully and closely examined in order to determine how fair the rules actually are.

A recent poll was taken at MVHS (see graph above) in order to gauge the student body’s opinions on the current dress code, and the results are telling. According to the survey, 41 of the 100 students asked said that they felt the dress code was too restrictive, and that more freedom was needed.

One anonymous student commented, “[The] football players were walking around shirtless and we [the cheer team] got shamed for running shorts… also, Jessup Lake [Dean Lake’s son] wears shorter shorts than I do!”

Similar comments from other students make it apparent that Anon isn’t the only one upset about the bias some of the boys’ sports teams receive. But, what does this actually mean for how the dress code should be handled differently?

The official regulatory dress code for CCSD schools is described as follows: “All clothing must be sufficient to conceal any and all undergarments. No skin will show between bottom of shirt/blouse and top of pants or skirts at any time. Prohibited tops include, but are not limited to, crop tops, tank tops, strapless, low-cut clothing, clothing with slits, or tops and outfits that provide minimum coverage… All shorts, skorts, skirts, and dresses must be at fingertip length… Pants are not to have rips or tears that expose undergarments and/or are located mid-thigh or higher.”

In order to make these rules less restrictive, some changes must be made. One way to improve the dress code is to rely more on common sense and to trust the students with more responsibility. Letting students be expressive and sensible is key in helping abolish toxic mindsets. CNN’s Kelly Wallace writes in the article Do school dress codes end up body-shaming girls?, “One 15-year-old girl said she was given an in-school suspension for wearing shorts that were to her mid-thigh. Her teacher suggested that her clothing was suggestive and that she was ‘asking for it.’.”

Trusting students to use common sense and regard their bodies in the positive manner they deserve is one path to stop situations like these. Also, using a rule like, “No students shall be shirtless or wear clothes that fully expose their chest and/or stomach” is much less restrictive than the current rule and can be just as helpful in deciding when students go ‘too far’.

Moapa Valley High is just one of many CCSD high schools using this dress code policy, but taking action here could affect the system as a whole. Letting those students who believe the dress code is unfair speak up is integral to making change happen, and allowing students who disagree to discuss and find common ground is important, too. Conversation is the only way to address any problems currently blemishing the school system, and something as seemingly simple as unfair dress code policies is not any different.