Pirate tennis teams beat Del Sol, Chaparral

By DAVE BELCHER

Moapa Valley Progress

The Moapa Valley High School Tennis teams hosted two matches last week.

On Monday, September 17 they played Del Sol with the boy’s team winning 17-1. Chase Hadley finished 3-0 in singles as well as Adam Smedley. In doubles, Hunter Wrzesinski and Slade Graham also finished 3-0 to lead the boys.

The girls team also beat the Dragons 15-3. Amber Ables finished 3-0 as well as Aubrey Alkele. Maliyah Totten and Averee Widdison teamed up for a 3-0 win in the doubles.

On Thursday both teams played Chaparral. The boy’s team won by a forfeit 12-0 and the girl’s team won 14-4. Aubrey Aikele was 3-0. The doubles team of Averee Widdison and Courtney Zerkle were 3-0 as well.

This week will end the regular season play for tennis with regionals beginning next week. Moapa Valley travels to Boulder City who is the first place team in the 3A on the boy’s side and the 2nd place team on the girls side. The Pirates will also travel to Eldorado for a makeup game on Friday.

The Pirate girls team is in 3rd place overall with a 7-2 league record and 8-3 overall.

The Boys are in 2nd place overall with an 8-1 league record and 10-2 overall.