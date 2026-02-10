Local women enjoy quilt retreat

A large group of local ladies traveled to Cedar City, Utah, to attend a quilt retreat held the week of Feb. 4-7 at the Heritage Center. The annual retreat is sponsored by the Cedar Chest Quilter’s Guild. This year’s theme was “Get Your Quilting Kicks in ’26.”

Sixteen valley residents and quilt makers participated in a variety of quilting classes and presentations. For some, it is a getaway that they attend every year in the first weekend of February. Thirty-eight classes were offered this year, with teachers providing expert instruction on a variety of patterns and techniques. Over 250 quilts made by quilters representing 28 states were displayed all throughout the center. Merchandise and services were offered by 11 different vendors.

Some participants use the entire time to just “sit and sew.” The basement level is set up with tables and ironing and cutting stations for that purpose.

Guild members were found offering baskets of candy and announcing door prize winners each day throughout the weekend. Raffle tickets were also sold for a variety of prize baskets, a sewing machine and an opportunity quilt made especially for the event by guild members. Drinks and treats were available from the local 4-H group, and breakfast and lunch were offered daily by Las Flores Family Mexican restaurant.

The Cedar Chest Quilter’s guild is a nonprofit organization that participates in charitable activities benefiting local citizens and organizations. They are currently participating in the 250th Anniversary Baby Quilt Project, celebrating America’s 250th birthday in 2026. They will be donating a patriotic-themed baby quilt to each baby born at Cedar City Hospital. The guild motto is “Families are like quilts, stitched together one piece at a time. When life throws you scraps, make a quilt!”

If you are interested in attending next year’s retreat or helping make baby quilts, please visit cedarchestquiltersguild.org.