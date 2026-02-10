‘Share The Love Brunch’ a hearty success at Eureka Casino

On Feb. 1, the Warrior Women of Mesquite came through with another fundraiser for Mesquite resident Laura Fabiola Frias, a single mother with breast cancer. The Mesquite Showgirls were on hand to greet the guests and to add to the festivities. The Eureka town square was filled with guests enjoying the buffet and buying raffle tickets to support the cause.

The Warrior Women of Mesquite are a remarkable group of women offering their support, resources and solidarity to those in the community affected by cancer. They provide support to those affected by any type of cancer across Mesquite, Moapa, Overton, Logandale, Beaver Dam, Scenic and Littlefield, Arizona. These women all are cancer survivors and are passionate about helping victims of cancer and their families. Their past fundraisers have raised over $6,000 to support local families. The champagne brunch was held in partnership with the Eureka Community Initiative, which donated a portion of the proceeds from the event to the Warrior Women.

Guests were encouraged to purchase raffle tickets; the prizes included wine and a beautiful lazy susan, amongst other attractive gifts. Tickets were also on sale for the 50/50 raffle.

Some of the guests waiting for the room to open were unaware of the event. “I will definitely support this worthy cause,” one patron said once she learned about it. Others agreed with her. Staunch supporters were on hand to show their support. “I am a cancer survivor, and because of these wonderful women, I attend all their events!”

Laura was presented with the sum of $566 from the event.

Thanks to these dedicated women, more residents have access to the much-needed resources to fight cancer. Their families will have the support they need to help their loved ones.