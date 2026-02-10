Spotlight On: Library Adult Learning Center

Clark County Library has an adult learning center just across the street from the Mesquite Library at 121 W. 1st North St. The center is free to use for anyone with a Clark County library card. Library cards are available to everyone.

Chance Griebel is the center’s department head. He said, “I am grateful to be able to offer these resources and services to our community. We are fortunate to have the staff and opportunities available to make our services helpful as they are. That helps the community to be ‘Free to be,’” the library’s motto. The staff is always available to answer questions.

They offer training classes for computers and smartphones, as well as one-on-one training by appointment. Computers are available for use up to 15 minutes before library closing. The lab has 16 computers, and they have laptops available for use in the training classes.

The learning center offers meeting rooms, which can be reserved online at https://thelibrarydistrict.org or by calling 702-507-4486. There is a $30 hourly fee unless your organization can be a library partner and offer classes or learning opportunity meetings. The room is then provided free of charge. The meeting room can comfortably hold 24 people. The free study rooms are available on a first-come basis for two hours at a time, but can be reserved for longer if needed.

The latest addition is a Clark County Recorder’s Office kiosk. Griebel said, “This kiosk can save locals from a trip into Las Vegas. One can actually contact the county recorders office from the kiosk. Unlike a phone call, they always answer the kiosk. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday, speaking with a live agent is available through the kiosk. Business you can conduct on the kiosk are things like deeds of trust substitutions, homesteading and conveyance of a lien. There are a variety of things that can be accomplished through the kiosk.” You can make a credit card payment or scan documents to them, too.

The center has a Makers Lab equipped with tools like 3D printers, Cricut, a laser engraver and 3D pens. The center holds monthly classes and programs to learn how to use the items. The center’s staff even give one-on-one training.

The Digital Memories Preservation Lab will help you keep your treasured photos and videos forever by digitizing them. You can learn how to do it yourself in one of the lab’s monthly classes. Reserve your space at https://thelibrarydistrict.org/dmpl.

Chance Griebel and his assistant Emily King are always available to help and answer questions. Learning center hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. For any questions, call 702-507-4486.