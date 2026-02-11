Audience taken with ‘Orient Express’

The “Murder on the Orient Express” production at the Mesquite Community Theatre captivated the audience on opening night, Feb. 6. The production was an affirmation of what happens when it all comes together as hoped. The character acting, set, decor, costumes, direction, sound and lighting all had the audience marveling at the production.

It was apparent all the actors were having a good time portraying their characters. It’s hard to decide who enjoyed their roles the most, but Nancy Arnold as Princess Dragomiroff and Grady Oliver as Hector Macqueen seemed to be loving every moment. Chad Calmelat, playing Monsieur Bouc, bounced around the stage thoroughly enjoying his role. Newcomer to the stage, Karen Alvear, won over hearts, and McCall Clifford was entertaining and amusing as the loud American. Tanner Ducharme hit his mark playing Detective Hercule Poirot.

Equal to the acting, if not even more noticeable, was the intriguing set design, which was quite the engineering accomplishment, especially for the small stage. Set designer Richard Sisneros has opened up new possibilities for the MCT with this new design of a moveable set, which can make a full turn on stage. This allows for two to four stationary sets that do not need to be changed between acts.

Susan and Ron Johnson were first-time attendees to the MCT. They were amazed at the production and said they would be returning. They thought the costumes and set design were amazing. Susan’s favorite character was Greta, portrayed by Heather Abbott, and Ron’s was Detective Poirot.

Attendees Terri Robertson and Judy Baker were impressed with the set. Baker said her favorite character was Conductor Michel, portrayed by McKenna Whipple, and Robertson’s was Detective Poirot.

Jacqui Thomassen seems to have found her forte as a director. Patrons left the theater with admiration for the whole production and the actors and 21 crew members it took to make it happen.

“Murder on the Orient Express” will continue to play next weekend, Friday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 14 at 2 and 7 p.m. Get tickets online at MCTNA.com or one hour before showtimes.