Heart Walk beats record attendance

By AMY BAUCH

The Progress

A record number of participants participated in the 22nd Mesquite Heart Walk that took place on Friday, Feb. 13. Over 375 people, young and old, walked the 3.8-mile route from Mesquite’s Recreation Center to Mesa View Hospital.

Both the recreation center and the hospital partner with the city and several other sponsors to host the annual event. “It is a great way to emphasize the importance of heart health through education, awareness and having some fun,” explained Rob Fuller, director of development and marketing for the hospital. “Heart attack is the number one killer of both men and women in the U.S., and, according to the American Heart Association, over 80% of attacks are preventable through living a healthy lifestyle, which includes a healthy diet and exercise.”

“This event is a favorite every year,” said Jairo Vallejo, event coordinator and executive administrative assistant for the Mesquite Recreation Center. “It is a tradition for many individuals and families.”

Tradition was a big part for Belinda Romero to take part this year. “This is my fifth year participating. I invite a few friends from my neighborhood to join me, and when we are done, we continue the celebration with a party at my house.”

One of the events’ youngest participants, nine-year old Annie, also likes the tradition of the event. “I get to walk with my grandmother every year,” she said. She also likes the free bus ride from the hospital back to the recreation center provided by the Silver Rider to participants after finishing the event.

Dr. Shaye Gabasha, the new cardiologist working for the hospital, was at the finish line to meet and take questions from walkers. “I’m looking forward to both working with patients and helping to ultimately develop Mesa View into a ‘center of excellence’ for heart health.” Dr. Gabasha is currently seeing patients four days each month at the hospital and partners with a nurse practitioner who is on staff five days per week. “I learn a lot from everyone I see,” Dr. Gabasha said. “Everyone has a story, which is fascinating to hear.”

The overall feeling conveyed about the event was summed up by multi-year participant John Rosen. “This is one of the great events we host that really demonstrates the heart of the City of Mesquite.”