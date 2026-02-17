Help us secure future of local journalism in our valleys

A new initiative at the Mesa Valleys Progress is designed to steer our newspaper toward a bright, sustainable future while directly investing in the next generation of local journalists.

To get there, we need your help.

Our goal: Official recognition

The Progress is working to become a “newspaper of general circulation” in the Moapa and Virgin Valleys. Achieving this status will authorize us to publish essential legal notices.

To qualify, we must distribute at least 50% of our copies via paid subscriptions. I want to be clear: we are not abandoning our long-standing tradition of providing free copies, nor are we decreasing our weekly circulation. You will still find free copies in news racks throughout both valleys. However, building a formal subscription base contributes significantly to our long-term stability.

Why your subscription matters

The media landscape is changing rapidly. In a world of endless digital noise, a dedicated subscription base proves that our readers value local, high-quality reporting. Strengthening this connection allows us to:

Solidify our business model by adding subscriptions and legal ads to our existing revenue stream.

Expand our coverage and grow our dedicated news team.

Better serve the public by providing legal and civic notices within the community they affect.

Investing in the next generation

We believe deeply in the role journalism plays in a healthy community—recording history as it happens and holding those in power accountable. We want to ensure that the mission continues long after us.

My own path started in high school when an English teacher saw my potential and gave me the chance to cover local sports. That spark turned into a career. To pay that forward, we are establishing a new scholarship fund for local graduating seniors pursuing careers in journalism or related fields.

For every yearly subscription purchased, the Mesa Valleys Progress will donate $5 to this fund. Our goal is to reach 4,000 subscriptions this year. Hitting that mark creates $20,000 in scholarships to seniors at Moapa Valley and Virgin Valley High Schools. Students can apply through their school’s existing scholarship process.

An invitation to join us

If you value local news and are able to support us, I invite you to subscribe today.

In-County Subscriptions: $65 per year

Out-of-County Subscriptions: $95 per year

Beyond the convenience of having the Progress delivered directly to your mailbox, you are helping us enter an exciting new era and providing a “leg up” to the journalists of tomorrow.

You may subscribe by visiting https://mvprogress.com/subscribe or by calling our office at 702-397-6246.

Thank you for your continued support of local news.