Hope Squad holds Hope Week at MVHS

Hope Week began Feb. 10 at Moapa Valley High School as Hope Squad members and student volunteers worked together to promote kindness and support across campus. Students participated in activities meant to encourage involvement and remind others that they are not alone.

Before the week began, students helped cut out paper hearts and decorate teachers’ doors for the “Heart Attack Teachers’ Doors” activity. The displays were created to share encouraging messages to students and teachers.

“It was a lot of work, but everyone was excited to help,” Hope Squad advisor Tricia Wickersham said. “They all worked together as a team, and it was fun to see everyone come together to spread hope and kindness.”

This year’s theme, “I Dream of a World Filled With Hope,” guided the planning of the week and focused on creating a supportive school environment.

Hope Week started Tuesday with Heart Attack Teachers’ Doors. On Wednesday, students took part in “Hide a Heart,” searching around campus for hidden hearts with positive messages. Thursday was Pajama Day, giving students a chance to participate in a simple school spirit activity. The week ends Friday with a hope-themed word search.

Hope Squad members also encouraged other students to join in throughout the week. Organizers said it has been good to see students step up and help with activities.

Wickersham said many students volunteered their time before and after school to prepare decorations and materials.

Organizers hope Hope Week will have a lasting impact by encouraging students to support one another and spread kindness beyond the events of the week.