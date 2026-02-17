Lady Bulldogs’ quest for fifth straight title ends against Pinecrest

Virgin Valley’s season and dream for a fifth consecutive state championship came to an unexpected end with a 12-7 loss to visiting Pinecrest Academy-Cadence of Henderson last Monday night at Wilson Stadium.

The defeat in the 4A state quarterfinal contest ended the Lady Bulldogs’ season at 15-5 overall, their first playing in the larger 4A classification after being moved up from 3A, where the Lady Bulldogs had won four straight state titles.

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) realigned following last school year, moving up all 3A teams into the larger 4A classification. There were 37 schools participating this season in 4A. Teams were split into four divisions. with Virgin Valley playing in the nine-team Lakes Division. The Lady Bulldogs finished 8-0 in league play.

“It’s a whole different ball game playing in 4A,” VVHS head coach Joey Bowler said. “There are so many tougher teams than 3A. You have to be ready to play every night.”

After defeating Canyon Springs, 25-6, in the first round of the playoffs, the Lady Bulldogs matched up with Pinecrest Academy-Cadence in the quarterfinals.

While Cadence came prepared, Virgin Valley ultimately was its own worst enemy in the season-ending defeat.

“Hats off to Cadence, but we just didn’t execute when we needed to,” Bowler said. “We get inside the red zone three times and don’t score. We had two picks and a dropped ball in the end zone. It could have been a different outcome, but …”

Virgin Valley’s defense, which had six interceptions against Canyon Springs, had zero against Cadence. The Lady Bulldog offense, meanwhile, couldn’t seem to get untracked. When it did, it would bog down at crucial times.

After a scoreless first quarter, Cadence put together a scoring drive late in the second that resulted in a touchdown, putting the visitors up 6-0 with 2:42 to play before halftime.

Virgin Valley responded with its best drive of the half, moving down to the Cadence 4-yard line with 11 seconds left on the clock. An interception by Cadence defender Patricia Monacelli, her first of three on the night, ended the threat.

The Lady Bulldogs finally put together a scoring drive late in the third quarter. Quarterback Davie Slack hooked up with freshman Brinley Cunningham on a six-yard touchdown pass and then found Julitsa Silveyra on the conversion pass to put Virgin Valley up 7-6 with 1:06 to go in the quarter.

Slack completed a 36-yard fourth-down pass to Linda Kioa that helped keep the drive alive.

Cadence would answer right back. Quarterback Leyton Gasperosky, who completed 18-of-26 passes for 251 yards, methodically marched her team down the field and threw a 20-yard TD pass to Monacelli to give Cadence the lead back, 12-7, with 8:21 left to play.

Virgin Valley had one last drive to try and save its season. Slack completed a fourth-down pass to Kioa and caught a pass from freshman Ryleigh Woods to help move the ball to the Cadence 15-yard line with 58 seconds remaining.

The drive, and season, ended, however, when a fourth-down pass was intercepted by Monacelli in the end zone.

“I’m proud of our kids and the season they had,” Bowler said. “We were the only 3A team from last year that made the playoffs.”

Slack, a senior, completed 16-of 34 passes for 182 yards and rushed for 45 yards on seven carries in her final game in a Virgin Valley uniform. Kioa, another senior, had four receptions for 86 yards and led the defense with six tackles. Senior Celeste Guzman had five tackles and five quarterback hurries.

Cunningham led the Lady Bulldogs with seven catches for 67 yards and added five tackles on defense.

“We’re losing some seniors that have been key players for us,” Bowler said. “But we’ve got some younger kids coming back who stepped up this year.”