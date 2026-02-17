Luncheon highlights new cardiology services

The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce luncheon, held Feb. 11 at the Holiday Inn Resort, highlighted the new cardiology service now available in Mesquite.

The guest speaker was supposed to be Dr. Shayef A. Gabasha, an experienced cardiologist who is opening an office in Mesquite at Mesa View Clinic and is working with Mesa View Hospital. Unfortunately, the doctor had the flu and was unable to attend, so his medical assistant, Madeline Richey, FNP-BC, hospital CEO Kelly Adams and Rob Fuller, director of marketing, filled in. Richey will be in the office daily, and Dr. Gabasha will be in Mesquite one day per week to begin with. Richey said their goal is to provide quality cardiac care in Mesquite.

Dr. Gabasha is an interventional cardiologist with added specialty training in structural cardiology. He stated, “My practice is built on patient-centered, evidence-based cardiovascular care. I focus on prevention, early diagnosis and modern, minimally invasive treatments. I believe every patient deserves to fully understand their condition and feel supported in their care decisions.”

Richey also oversees cardiac rehabilitation that can be done here in Mesquite.

New chamber members Silver Summit Health Plans, Triple A Auto Club, A New-View Auto Glass, Clean & White commercial Cleaning Service and Dealt A Straight Band all gave a short talk at the luncheon on their services.

Fuller announced Adams will be retiring as CEO in March. It is unknown at this time who will be replacing him.