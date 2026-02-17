Mesquite city council looks to 2045

The Mesquite City Council adopted an ambitious “Vision 2045” master plan that prepares the city for a population exceeding 50,000 residents during its meeting on Feb. 10. The move comes as an independent auditor provided the city with a “clean bill of health” as the community navigates a surge in infrastructure projects and commercial growth.

The meeting included the naming of Steve Dudrow as Citizen of the Year (see separate article), debates over public safety, the transparency of charter committee meetings, and a shift in council leadership.

City finances

Steve Palmer, a partner with Squire (formerly Hinton Burdick), presented the independent auditor’s report for 2025, delivering a review of Mesquite’s fiscal management.

“Nothing came to our attention that needed to be reported,” Palmer said, noting that the city received a “clean opinion” on all compliance and internal controls.

Highlights:

Net Position: Total assets exceeded liabilities by $225 million.

Revenue vs. Cost: Total revenues reached $81.5 million against $56 million in program costs, a $25 million net increase.

Capital Growth: The city added $20 million in capital assets, including fire stations, court additions, and storm drains.

Debt Reduction: Long-term debt decreased by $670,000, with Sewer Fund debt dropping an additional $1.25 million.

Palmer specifically praised the city’s General Fund, which saw a $1.5-million increase in equity despite being budgeted to break even. State consolidated tax remains the city’s largest revenue source, showing a “healthy increase” over the last five years.

Planning for 50,000 residents

The Council unanimously adopted Resolution No. R26-005, officially making the “Vision 2045” plan the city’s guiding philosophy. Simon Kim, representing the Master Plan Committee, projected that Mesquite will cross the 25,000 population mark this year and likely double that number within the next two decades.

The vision describes Mesquite as a “safe, clean, and welcoming city with small-town charm” that prioritizes outdoor recreation and vibrant local business. However, the plan met with skepticism from residents concerned about the “how.”

“We are looking at more than doubling by 2045,” said resident Nick Alfonsetti. “How are we going to support it? The hospital immediately needs to grow… there’s been no talk of improving the electric end.”

Resident Dave Ballweg called the projections a “waste of time” without a concrete plan for workforce housing. “I just opened an associate operation in the Midwest because I see no future to do it here,” Ballweg said, citing the difficulty in recruiting employees who can find places to live in Mesquite.

Mayor Jesse Whipple noted that while setbacks in government can happen in an instant, progress often moves slowly. He suggested that significant behind-the-scenes efforts are currently underway to secure everything from new grocery stores to more affordable housing options.

A new mayor pro tem

A new Mayor Pro Tem was elected. The position, which involves presiding over meetings in the mayor’s absence, has historically rotated annually.

Councilman Paul Wanlass nominated Karen Fielding. Residents Dominic Olivetto and Mike Benham voiced opposition to the move and urged the council to keep Pattie Gallo in the role.

During the vote, a moment of procedural confusion occurred when Fielding attempted to second her own nomination. Councilman Bill Ennis eventually provided the second.

Fielding voted for herself, while Gallo and Councilman Parrish abstained to avoid “creating division.” The motion passed.

Infrastructure

Public Works Director Travis Anderson provided updates on city construction projects.

Mesquite Boulevard: A “mill and overlay” project is underway from the Casa Blanca to Sandhill. Anderson explained the process of “two lifts”—three inches of base and two inches of top lift—to ensure a smooth ride without “waves and seams.”

Falcon Ridge & Hardy Way: The new traffic signal is officially functional as of Feb. 9.

Animal Shelter: A ribbon-cutting is set for March 5 at 10 a.m.

Purple Heart City: Mesquite has been officially designated as a Purple Heart city, with signs now posted throughout town.

The Council approved the placement of “Iron Cacti”—seven-foot sculptures welded from 600 recycled golf-club heads—at City Hall. The project, led by Thomas Stark and the Mesquite Public Arts Commission, aims to celebrate the economic impact of golf. Stark noted they have enough donated clubs for five more sculptures and hope to “plant” a dozen by June.

Public safety concerns

The closing public comment session highlighted safety issues. Residents Donna Vinita and Ron Shackelford raised alarms about the roundabout on Oasis Boulevard, where high schoolers reportedly cross while looking at their phones.

“People believe that once you step into a crosswalk, you’re protected,” Anderson warned. “You are not as strong as a car.” Mayor Whipple promised to speak with the school district about moving a bus stop that currently sits dangerously close to the roundabout entrance.

Additionally, resident Mike Benham complained that Hafen Lane is being used as a “dirt track” by kids on scooters and vehicles spinning tires. Anderson clarified that the road is an easement for a diversion dam and promised to address the issue with the BLM.

Honors and awards

The meeting opened on a high note with Steve Dudrow being named Citizen of the Year (see separate article). Mayor Whipple called Dudrow a “public relations hero” for his work with the STEAM Center, the Public Arts Commission and the Art Gallery.

Councilman Ennis also recognized Chief Tracy Fails, Chief Jayson Andrus, Councilwoman Pattie Gallo, and former Mayor Al Litman for their steadfast support of the Mesquite Veterans Center.

Future meetings

The Council approved several expenditures, including $60,000 for the city’s Fourth of July fireworks display. Mayor Whipple announced he will deliver the State of the City address on Wednesday, March 4, at 5 p.m.

Interim Attorney Adam Anderson noted that the Charter Committee will hold its next public meeting on Feb. 13 at the America First building. However, some concerns were expressed to the Progress about transparency, as the meeting will be held in a private conference room without video recording.

The Mesquite City Council approved:

The Consent Agenda (with Mayor Whipple recusing himself since his company does business with the City) including:

The Tuesday, January 20, 2026, Technical Review Meeting Minutes; the Tuesday, December 9, 2025, Regular City Council Meeting Minutes; and the Tuesday, February 10, 2026, Regular City Council Agenda.

Notification of Budget Transfers; Notification of Budget Amendments; Notification of Bills Paid; Purchase Orders.

Resolution No. R26-004, adopting Supplemental No 6 to the Interlocal Contract (No 1350) between Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada and Clark County, City of Las Vegas, City of North Las Vegas, City of Henderson, City of Boulder City and City of Mesquite for Traffic Signal System Software.

Payment to Las Vegas Fireworks Display for the City of Mesquite Fourth of July Event of $60,000.