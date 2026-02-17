Southern Nevada Health District to host community meeting

The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) will host a public outreach and informational meeting to share details and gather community input on proposed septic system regulations aimed at protecting public health and the environment.

The regulations, which have not been comprehensively updated since 2009, address inspection, permitting and maintenance standards for residential septic systems. The proposed updates are intended to simplify and clarify existing language while strengthening protections for groundwater quality and community health.

The meeting will take place Tuesday, Feb. 24, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Centennial Hills YMCA’s Active Adult Center, 6601 N. Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89131. (The Active Adult Center is located in the back of the YMCA).

For those who can’t attend in person, a link will be posted prior to the meeting at www.snhd.info/septicregs.

For more information and updates, visit www.SNHD.info/septicregs. Community members may also submit questions or comments by email at septicregs@snhd.org.