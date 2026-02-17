The Southern Nevada Health District is at it again

They are proposing dramatic new requirements for Septic systems. Septic systems naturally add Nitrogen to the soil.

If the SNHD determines that nitrogen levels are too high, they are proposing to have the ability to require homeowners to replace their septic tanks with an expensive Nitrogen reducing system.

Of course, the massive expense will be paid for by the homeowner.

The SNHD will require testing each 3 months of the first year after installation, and yearly inspections after that, of course, paid for by the home owner.

This should concern any homeowner with a septic system. To contest these draconian requirements, residents should contact their County Commissioner, and also attend the public hearing

Tuesday, February 24

5:30–7:30 p.m.

Centennial Hills YMCA

6601 N. Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas, NV

Centennial Hills Active Adult Center

(The entrance is located at the back of the YMCA.)

James Boren

Logandale Nevada