88 Seats opens at Virgin River Casino & Lodge

Mesquite’s Asian dining scene entered a new chapter with the opening of 88 Seats, an experiential Chinese restaurant debuting Friday, Feb. 13, inside Virgin River Casino & Lodge, celebrating Lunar New Year with surprise red envelope fortunes for select guests.

Located next to the Virgin River Cafe, the 1,887-square-foot restaurant, designed by Ukrainian-Chinese architect Ken Usenko, draws inspiration from Beijing’s Golden Pagoda. The space blends modern finishes with traditional Chinese design elements and features a counter bar, private dining room, a card room with a Mahjong table and historic photographs and memorabilia displayed throughout the venue to honor the Chinese immigrants who helped shape Nevada and the American West. Architecture was provided by Jive Architecture out of Las Vegas, Nevada.

A fun signature element of the restaurant is the 88th seat. Each day, one of the restaurant’s 88 seats is quietly designated as the golden seat, with the lucky guest seated there receiving a traditional red envelope containing a rotating prize, which may include gift certificates or rare, two-dollar bills.

88 Seats will be open daily for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., featuring a menu created by Chef John Lei, a veteran of the Las Vegas dining scene with decades of experience at notable properties including MGM Grand Private Mansions, Treasure Island and Suncoast Hotel & Casino. The restaurant’s menu showcases authentic Chinese cuisine alongside reimagined regional classics, including lemongrass pork chops, savory beef tendon udon noodles and combo fried rice with pork char siu, shrimp and chicken, complemented by a curated selection of wine, sake, Asian beers and fine tea.

Reservations for 88 Seats and the grand opening event can be made via OpenTable.

The opening aligns with a larger Lunar New Year celebration honoring the Year of the Horse, reflected in the traditional war horse statues framing the entrance to 88 Seats, symbolizing strength, prosperity and forward movement. On Sunday, Feb. 22, guests were invited to gather at 11:30 a.m. for an eye-dotting ceremony, a traditional ritual used to awaken a new lion, followed by a blessing and parade through the casino. The celebration is presented in partnership with Las Vegas Hung Ching Inc., a Nevada-registered nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving cultural heritage and supporting community empowerment through lion dance, martial arts and youth development.

Additionally, Virgin River’s sister property, CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, also took part in Lunar New Year celebrations with a blessing and parade beginning at 10 a.m.

The opening marks a milestone in Mesquite Entertainment’s multi-year renovation initiative, with more than $75 million invested to date across Virgin River Casino & Lodge and CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, as the company continues to elevate its resort offerings through curated dining concepts, culturally inspired design and immersive guest experiences while preserving long-standing venues.

For more information on 88 Seats, visit https://virginriver.playmesquite.com/88-seats-virgin-river-casino-lodge/.