Alumni game a community staple

The yearly exhibition baseball game in remembrance of former Moapa Valley High School players BJ Robison and Shawn Sandoval was played on Feb. 16 at the MVHS baseball field. Despite windy, rainy conditions, the stands were filled with about 200 friends, family and community members who came out to support the time-honored tradition. The teams are made up of MVHS alumni baseball players against the current MVHS team. The event serves to kickoff the upcoming baseball season.

The game is always free to the public, but a variety of raffle prizes and food were available for purchase. Chad Bierstedt again donated T-shirts for the alumni team members and their families. One hundred percent of the proceeds raised from raffles and food sales go toward a $1,000 scholarship awarded each year to a qualifying graduate. Lori Sandoval does a great job collecting donations for the raffles, and Kay Robison and her family make sure there is plenty of food and baked goods.

The game began as an alumni event in 2004. After the tragic and untimely deaths of BJ and Shawn, the game turned into a friendly rivalry honoring the fallen classmates in 2008. According to MVHS baseball coach Justin Williams, 29 players participated this year. Shannon Phillipenas coordinates the event each year and coaches the alumni team. He was a teammate and friend of Robison and Sandoval. He said, “This is a friendly game and the actual score isn’t kept. There is no umpire calling strikes, balls and fouls. Team members are on the honor system, keeping themselves accountable.” For those who do keep score, this year’s game ended in a tie.

Ron and Gail Begay were there to cheer on their grandson, Tahj Totten, who was pitching for the alumni team. After supporting him as a MVHS player, it was fun to come and see him still using his skill, playing and enjoying the game. “We look forward to this game every year. It’s a great way to catch up with friends and support a great cause.

Ben and Kay Robison, BJ’s parents, expressed appreciation for the continued support by our “wonderful community. Each year they generously open their hearts and pocketbooks. It’s wonderful to know that we can continue our son’s legacy by blessing another young player.”