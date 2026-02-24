Lost City Museum to host Native American Heritage Day

For over 40 years the Lost City Museum has been hosting an annual gathering celebrating Native American heritage. Originally taking place in November, this year’s celebration falls on Saturday, Feb. 28, with warm weather forecasted, perfect for the outdoor vendors and events to shine apart from end-of-year holidays. At this event, previously described by museum director Tracey Sprague as “vendors, food and performers,” there will be something to do and see for everyone.

Sprague, who is in charge of the event, shared that doors open at 10 a.m. at 721 S. Moapa Valley Boulevard in Overton. Activities will kick off around 10:15 with a short speech about indigenous culture, with the first performers starting around 11 a.m.. The itinerary includes a short Southern Paiute history and land stewardship lecture at noon, followed by more performing and demonstrations.

Performances will be put on by both members of the local tribes and members of the Nuwu Art studio based in Las Vegas, who will be returning for the third year in a row. Visitors can expect music, dancing and full powwow regalia in motion as in previous years.

Alongside colorful presentations, at least 10 vendors are slated to attend. Pottery, jewelry and other native crafts will be available for purchase, with many items made by locals. Other vendors will be traveling from Utah and Arizona. In the past, vendors came from tribes of all sorts, including Alaskan Native Heida, Juaneno Yaquii, Zuni, Navajo and Otavalos. Vendors selling food will also be available throughout the event, making it a perfect lunchtime outing.

Weather permitting, all performances and vendors will be located outside the museum around the dance stage behind the pueblo. In a slight change from former events, guests are invited to make a $5 suggested donation for entry, though it is not required to enjoy the event.

Any and all are welcome to join. When asked for any comments, Sprague shared, “We just love when everyone is able to come and participate. It’s one of our busiest and most fun days [of the year].”

The Lost City Museum is always looking for volunteers. Those interested in helping at the front desk, with events like Native American Heritage Day and on school tours can contact the museum directly at (702) 397-2193.