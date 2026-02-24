Mesquite Senior Games to begin next week

The Mesquite Senior Games begin on March 3, with a dart tournament to be held at the Mesquite Elks Lodge (545 Riverside Road). Fourteen other events will take place through April 22.

Eager participants have already signed up for these exciting tournaments. Some have registered for almost all of them. There is something for everyone, including the informative history tour where a guide showcases historical Mesquite.

The tournaments are enjoyed by people all over the country who come to Mesquite not just for the sports but the camaraderie. The contestants are now close friends, looking forward to seeing each other and competing on the same teams.

The Mesquite Senior Games inspire an active lifestyle for those 50 and older. For 24 years they have encouraged seniors to “stay fit while having fun.”

For more information about the lineup of events for this spring, go to www.mesquiteseniorgames.org.