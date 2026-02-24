Mesquite structure fire leads to fatality

At approximately 1:46 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Feb. 11, Mesquite Fire Rescue responded to a report of a structure fire at 261 Sun Valley Dr. in Mesquite, Nevada. Smoke alarms were going off, but it is unknown if they were within the unit or adjacent units.

Upon arrival, firefighters found an active fire within a residential apartment unit. Crews immediately initiated a primary search of the affected unit, followed by fire suppression operations. During the search, firefighters located one adult male occupant inside the apartment. The occupant was removed from the structure and provided emergency medical care. He was transported to Mesa View Regional Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The fire was brought under control, and no additional injuries were reported. The adjacent units sustained smoke and water damage, but nothing extensive.

Captain Terran Leavitt reported the cause of death will be unknown until the coroner’s office does its investigation. Mesquite Fire Rescue is working in coordination with the Mesquite Police Department and the Nevada State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Mesquite Fire Rescue wants to remind residents of the importance of working smoke alarms and having a practiced home fire escape plan.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The identity of the deceased will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office following notification of next of kin.