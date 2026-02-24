MV steps up for school closet drive

The 7th Annual School Closet Drive wrapped up on Feb. 19, and once again, the Moapa Valley community showed how much it cares about local students. For a month, community members donated all kinds of items to help kids have what they need to succeed at school.

Donations were collected at Grant Bowler Elementary, Ute Perkins Elementary, Mack Lyon Middle School and Moapa Valley High School. People gave hygiene products, socks, underwear, snacks, new shoes and other essentials. More than $1,000 in cash donations was also collected to help counselors buy items for students in special situations.

Kristi Lynn Dalley thanked the community for coming together. “Our community consistently shows up for our students,” she said. “The generosity we’ve seen will truly help students feel supported, prepared and confident as they focus on school.”

All items collected will be handled by the counselors at each school as needed. The counselors are: Bowler/Perkins Elementary, Robin Lafontaine and Christie Lewis; Lyon Middle School, Amy May and Erika Whitmore; Moapa Valley High School, Janelle Ozaki and Jared Bushman. They will make sure donations get to the students who need them most.

Cash donations and gift cards were accepted too, through places like Walmart and Amazon, as well as Venmo at @MoapaValley EF. These donations give counselors extra flexibility to provide students with things they might not have gotten through the drive.

The success of the school closet drive shows just how generous and supportive Moapa Valley is. Every item and every dollar stays right here in the valley, helping students feel prepared and cared for at school.

Dalley said the drive wouldn’t be possible without the community stepping up again this year. “This community really takes care of its students,” she said. “Everyone cares and is wonderful in our valley.”

The drive also highlights the importance of small acts making a big difference. Even one donation can help a student feel ready for class, have clean clothing or shoes or get a needed snack during the day. With the support of the community, counselors can make sure all these needs are met, giving students a better chance to focus on learning and succeed in school.