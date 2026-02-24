Western Roundup Poets tell tales of the plains

Cowboy poets have been entertaining audiences in Mesquite via the Western Roundup for 19 years. This past weekend, the Mesquite Community Theatre once again came alive with cowboy poetry and country music.

Friday night, Feb. 21, the theater was full. The preshow entertainment charmed the audience right down to their spurs with two newbies to the western stage.

The first was 13-year-old ZephRon Darger, who says he is dedicated to bringing the spirit of the range to life through rhyme and performance. Though a bit nervous, he still delivered.

The second western newbie surprised the audience when Mesquite’s favorite crooner, Cary Philip, traded his tux for blue jeans and held his own with Jimmy Reeves and Willie Nelson.

The Western Poets, all from Nevada and Utah, are Russ Westwood, Kathy Smith, Steve Campbell and BT Bugland. They made the audience laugh and cry with their tales. Campbell’s “Taps” was touching. Bugland’s “Ifs, Ands or Butts” touched people’s funny bones.

A foot-stomping variety of country-western music, sometimes quirky, was provided by Many Strings & Co’s Tony and Carol Messerly. Tony was named Yodeler of the Year in 2013, and he did not disappoint the audience with his rendition of “Eggnog Yodel.” The duo have a song for everyone and everything. They keep the audience chuckling.

Jeff Hoyt was master of ceremonies, and his corny jokes added to the setting.

Attendees Jeff and Shuna Prescott said, “We are having a great time. This brought back memories. My mom and dad would love this. This is great entertainment. We will come again.”

Attendees Dan and Bernie Jones said, “We are enjoying the Western Poets, and the live music is impressive.”

The audience has Russ Westwood to thank for continuing to put these shows together. Westwood praised all the behind-the-scenes people who helped put the show on.