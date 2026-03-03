11th annual ‘Fill My Trunk’ food drive underway

For the 11th year in a row, Karen Fielding is leading her annual “Fill My Trunk” food drive, inviting the Mesquite community to come together in support of The Salvation Army.

Now underway and continuing through March 25, the grassroots effort focuses on collecting non-expired, nonperishable food items to help stock pantry shelves for local individuals and families in need. What began as a simple idea – filling the trunk of Fielding’s vehicle with donated food – has grown into a well-recognized community tradition that continues to make a meaningful impact each year.

Fielding personally coordinates donation pickups, making participation simple and convenient for both individuals and businesses. Those wishing to contribute can schedule a pickup by calling or messaging 702-378-9964. In appreciation for each donation, Fielding gives contributors a public shout-out, recognizing the generosity of community members and local businesses who step forward to help.

To further increase accessibility, two drop-off locations have been established this year. Donations can be delivered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at ERA Brokers Consolidated, located at 1155 W. Pioneer Blvd., Suite 104. A second drop-off site is available in the lobby of America First Credit Union, 590 W. Mesquite Blvd., during regular weekday business hours.

The Salvation Army relies heavily on community-driven efforts like “Fill My Trunk” to maintain adequate food supplies, particularly as many families continue to face rising grocery costs. Each canned good, boxed meal and shelf-stable item donated helps ensure that no family in the area goes without basic necessities.

Fielding encourages residents, businesses and organizations to get involved, whether by donating a few items, organizing a small workplace collection or helping spread the word.

As the 11th annual drive gets underway, “Fill My Trunk” continues to reflect the strength and generosity of the Mesquite community.

Donations will be accepted through March 25.