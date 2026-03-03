FBI agents present cybersecurity workshop

The Retirement Health Care Advisory Board sponsored a cybersecurity workshop for clients and friends at the Holiday Inn Resort on Tuesday, Feb. 24. Between the morning and the afternoon session, 127 people attended the informative talk given by FBI Special Agents Aaron Woodill and Ally Coffey of the Las Vegas Fraud Division; Bailey Schauer, community outreach specialist for the FBI; and Detective Andrew Castaneda of the Mesquite Police Department.

Woodill said the numbers show the scammers go after people over 60 because this is generally the age range that has the most money to scam, and older people are often easy prey. Scammers develop a relationship with a mark either by email or phone. They never ask directly for money, just make a person aware of a “really good deal” they have invested in.

Sometimes scammers come to people’s doors and profess to be FBI agent. They say a person has been defrauded or their bank account has been taken over, and they must remove your money right away or it will be gone. Woodill said, “They [the FBI] will never ask you to withdraw your money or put money into a box for pickup by them.”

Be wary of anyone wanting to be paid with cryptocurrency and/or gift cards. Agent Coffey said, “They will assure you of a very good reason why you must use these methods to protect your money. Don’t do it. Call your local police or the FBI using a number you found yourself to check on so-called agents.”

The agents told many stories of how scammers have defrauded citizens. They gave out specific steps on how to identify scammers. Go to identitytheft.gov for information. Report possible caregiver fraud to Adult Protective Services. To check for possible investment and financial brokers scams, go to FUNRA.org.

Presenters warned the audience to be wary of everything. Even scanning QR codes can allow scammers into a phone. Woodill also advised people to use investment companies large enough to cover personal losses should a fraud occur. They encouraged the audience to continue to attend fraud workshops to stay aware of what scammers are currently using to separate folks from their money.