Native American heritage celebrated at Lost City

The Lost City Museum in Overton hosted a Native American Heritage Day on Saturday, Feb. 28. Moapa Valley residents, friends and families gathered to spend a meaningful day together honoring the rich history, culture and contributions of Nevada’s indigenous cultures through music, dance, art and food. A variety of vendors displayed Native American crafts, jewelry and art available for purchase. Food vendors serving authentic fry bread tacos drew long lines and rave reviews.

Haide Calle, from Indigenous AF, offered activities tailored to the young people attending the event. Coloring pages and God’s Eye crafts were available for the children to complete. Indigenous AF is a nonprofit organization in Southern Nevada that supports community work and projects that strengthen indigenous cultures through the arts and education.

A highlight of the event for many attendees was the Native American jingle dress dance demonstration. The crowd was captivated by the music and vibrant regalia of the performers as they shared the history and meaning behind the dance, offering both entertainment and education. The dance began as a healing dance after a medicine man had a vision of a special dress covered in small metal cones. When the dancer moves, the cones create a soft, jingling sound that is considered a form of prayer. One performer noted the importance of sharing their traditions. “When we dance, we honor our ancestors and keep our culture alive.”

Museum director Tracey Sprague said, “The museum is honored to hold this event yearly. It serves to remember and celebrate our native ancestors. By sharing their stories, we educate our community and ensure these traditions are passed on to future generations.” She expressed appreciation for the community support each year.