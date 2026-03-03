NV Lt. Governor spends time in Mesquite

Nevada’s lieutenant governor, Stavros Anthony, spent quite a bit of time in Mesquite last week, attending functions and giving talks, but mostly speaking with the local residents. Anthony is hoping to get reelected for another term and came to speak at the Mesquite Patriots Meeting, where he told the audience what his job entails.

Anthony travels the state and the country representing Nevada’s Economic Development, enticing non-gaming businesses to relocate in Nevada. He said, “We offer 10-year tax abatement for qualified businesses relocating here.” He also is chairperson for the Nevada Tourism Commission, which oversees Travel Nevada and is responsible for promoting travel to the state. Anthony said, “Las Vegas and Reno both have a convention authority that does a good job. We are concentrating on the rest of the state.”

Anthony is also chairperson for the Outdoor Recreational Advisory Board, which ensures Nevadans have a robust environment to enjoy outdoor activities.

At Annie Black’s invitation, Anthony spent all of Feb. 24 meeting with locals at prearranged gatherings. He began the morning by having coffee at the Camel Safari, speaking with about 50 folks that gathered there.

Next, Anthony went to the Mesquite Veterans Center, where he met with another group of 50 locals, mostly veterans. Everyone was treated to a great Greek lunch from Chicago Greeks, provided by Black. The veterans gave Anthony an earful of things that are still wrong with Veteran Affairs, but they also learned that Mesquite will have its own veteran clinic beginning March 14. Call the Veterans Center for more information.

Anthony took time to stop by the STEAM Center and engage with kids and parents who were there for a science fair competition. The day ended with a small group of 20 Mesquite businesses’ round-table discussion, where Anothony heard about government regulations and other business matters that need improvement.

Anthony was having a great time visiting with everyone when he heard there was to be a community Travel Nevada meeting the next day in Mesquite and decided to come back to attend. He did, and spoke about Nevada tourism at that meeting too.

Throughout the day, Anthony handed out his cards, and the Progress heard him say to different individuals, “Call my office. We can help you with this issue.” Veteran Lance Parker said, “I very much appreciate the lieutenant governor coming here to speak. It was very informative.”