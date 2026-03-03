Statement from the Southern Nevada Health District

Clarification and Update on Proposed Residential Septic Regulations: The intent of the proposed updates is to modernize 17-year-old regulations, clarify standards and strengthen groundwater protections as Clark County continues to grow. The Southern Nevada Health District has heard clearly from residents regarding the proposed updates to septic system regulations. After approximately 1,000 community members attended the recent public meeting, the meeting was postponed to allow for additional review and community discussion. We appreciate the strong community engagement and want to clarify both what was proposed and how we are moving forward.

What is being proposed

• No new permits will be required for existing septic system owners.

• No new fees will be charged to current septic system owners.

• Permit renewal requirements will apply only to newly constructed septic systems and systems that require a construction permit (e.g., a new system, a replacement septic tank or major alterations or repairs to distribution or leach field components).

• A simple notification within 30 days of the sale of a property with a septic system is needed to update records to reflect the new owner and to provide educational materials on maintaining a healthy septic system at no cost.

Clarification of common misconceptions about the proposed regulations

• Rural communities and properties served by domestic wells are not subject to connection requirements.

• The proposed regulations will not impact or revoke water rights.

• The Health District does not determine or enforce sewer connection requirements; those decisions are made by the appropriate local jurisdiction.

• Existing residential septic systems are not required to connect to sewer solely because of the updated regulations.

• As with the current regulations, existing operating permits remain valid unless a system fails or sewer infrastructure becomes available, and connection is legally required by the appropriate sewer authority.

Based on substantial public feedback, the Health District is refining the proposal and moving forward only with the appropriate and clearly supported sections of the regulations. No action is being taken that would financially burden existing residential septic system owners.

For rural septic system owners, if your system is working properly, you are not required to replace it, upgrade it or connect to sewer under the proposed updates. For rural homeowners who rely on a domestic well or who do not have access to a municipal sewer system, including communities such as Moapa, Bunkerville, Sandy Valley and Mt. Charleston, the proposed updates will not take away your well, restrict your water use or impose the 400-foot sewer connection requirement under Health District septic regulations.

The Health District will continue to review community input and technical data as the regulatory process moves forward.

We recognize the importance of getting this right. Septic systems are a significant investment for homeowners, especially in rural communities. Our goal is to protect groundwater and public health without placing unexpected burdens on existing homeowners.

Our commitment remains the same: to protect public health while engaging with the community we serve.