STEAM Center showcases next generation of scientists

A dozen students, ranging in age from six to 13, displayed their skills at the science fair on Tuesday, Feb. 24, held at the Mesquite STEAM Center. Four judges, including Steve Dudrow and Gerri Chasco, had a difficult time deciding who the winners were, as the students displayed much knowledge about their projects and were able to articulate the methods used for their displays.

All the projects reflected the innovative skills of the students. One focused on various ways to clean pennies, an idea inspired by coin collectors. “What Happens in Your Stomach” illustrates the journey of a pill as it travels to the stomach. A water filtration system consisting of rocks, pebbles, sand and cotton balls showed how dirty water is purified. “Beyond Infinity” displayed infinity mirrors and illusions.

The judges interviewed each student, asking questions about the reasons for choosing the project and about the process itself. Tucker Kelly came in first with his “elephant toothpaste.” He demonstrated the mixture of dry yeast and dish soap which, when mixed with hydrogen peroxide, created a large, foamy eruption. Kelly was able to explain the chemical equations, the exact amounts of elements used and how he experimented with different amounts.

One grandmother, who is homeschooling her two grandsons, stated, “My grandson was so excited to be a part of this science fair. This center has been such a blessing for the boys. They have come out of their shells and totally blossomed. Everyone here is so supportive.”

The science fair is an example of how the Mesquite STEAM Center is helping students of all ages prepare for the technological future.