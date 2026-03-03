Time to treasure hunt at community yard sale

It’s time to gear up for the 2026 Moapa Valley Area Community-Wide Yard Sale, happening this weekend, March 13-14. The deadline for a listing to get on the map is this Friday, March 6, by noon. The map and listings will be published in the Mesa Valleys Progress March 11 edition.

This event has been a tradition for over 20 years, started by Virginia Powers, but had begun to slow down in recent years. Not wanting the tradition to die out, local residents and business owners stepped up to keep it going.

“We are not out to make a profit. We just want to give our neighbors and friends an outlet,” said Lois Hall of Cal’s Repair. She, along with Lori Houston, Cally Wade, Laura Robison and the Moapa Valley Chamber of Commerce, started the ball rolling again two years ago, and they are doing it once again this year.

Hall added, “These visitors will not only shop at our yard sales. They will stop at our restaurants, gas stations and downtown businesses.”

It costs $15 to get an address on the map that will be published in the Progress as well as online. Applications can be obtained at Cal’s Repair Center or the Progress.

Cally Wade, of Second Saturday Market, said, “We have extra spaces available if you don’t want to set up the yard sale stuff at your house.” Call, text or message (702) 423-2940 to reserve your $40 spot today. Second Saturday is located in the parking lot of Front Porch Flowers & Gifts, 259 S. Moapa Valley Blvd. in Overton.

Whether you are hunting for treasures or spring cleaning, Moapa Valley is the place to be this weekend. There is sure to be something for everyone.