VV students and parents invited to Mesquite Reads Book Giveaway

Mesquite Reads, a program of the Eureka Community Initiative, will once again be at the STEAM Center on Saturday, March 7, for the free book giveaway for students pre-K through fifth grade, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Each student will receive their selected books and a book bag. Parents are free to select books also, and there are hundreds of books from which to choose. The goal is to encourage student readers over the summer months.

The STEAM Center is located in Mesquite Plaza at 312 W. Mesquite Blvd., #116.